Cornwall is a collection of paper mills and smokestacks overlooking the point where Ontario, Québec and the US collide in the middle of the St Lawrence River. It is perhaps best known for the heavily trafficked Three Nations Crossing (previously called the Seaway International Bridge) to Massena, New York – and for producing the Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling.
The main reason to visit Cornwall is to cross the bridge to the Experience Akwesasne Welcome Centre.
