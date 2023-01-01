Some 14km northwest of Annapolis Royal, Port Royal National Historic Site is the location of one of the earliest permanent European settlements in North America, established by French colonist and explorer Samuel de Champlain as a fur-trading outpost. A replica of the settlement, complete with wooden stockades and timber buildings, has been created here. Brought to life by guides in period costume, it gives a surprisingly convincing insight into early colonial times.
Port Royal National Historic Site
Annapolis Valley
