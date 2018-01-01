Welcome to Wolfville & Grand Pré
Visually arresting, Wolfville has a perfect blend of old-college-town culture, small-town homeyness and a culinary scene that has developed in concert with the surrounding wine industry. When combined with the town's permanent residents, the students and faculty of local Acadia University bump the town's residential population to over 7000, injecting a youthful vigor to this otherwise quiet district and making Wolfville one of the most livable and ethnically diverse towns in the province.
Essentially just down the road, Grand Pré, Wolfville's bucolic neighbor, is a small bilingual community. In the 1750s, however, it was the site of one of the most tragic but compelling stories in eastern Canada's history, the Acadian deportation. In 2012, the marshland and polder farmland of Grand Pré were given Unesco World Heritage status.
Beyond the two towns, you'll find Acadian dikes, scenic drives and some of the best hiking along the Fundy Coast.
