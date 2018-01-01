Welcome to Wolfville & Grand Pré

Visually arresting, Wolfville has a perfect blend of old-college-town culture, small-town homeyness and a culinary scene that has developed in concert with the surrounding wine industry. When combined with the town's permanent residents, the students and faculty of local Acadia University bump the town's residential population to over 7000, injecting a youthful vigor to this otherwise quiet district and making Wolfville one of the most livable and ethnically diverse towns in the province.

Read More