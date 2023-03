Beaches, lagoons and offshore sand dunes extend for 25km here, inviting strolling, bird-watching and clam-digging. The park encompasses hectares of forest and salt marshes, crisscrossed or skirted by bike paths, hiking trails and groomed cross-country ski tracks. Kouchibouguac (koosh-e-boo-gwack), a Mi'kmaq word meaning 'river of long tides,' also has moose, deer and sometimes black bear.