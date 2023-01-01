This peaceful, green island offers an oasis to walkers, picnickers and beach-goers despite its turbulent history. In the mid-1800s a ship with 462 Irish immigrants fleeing the potato famine landed here. Plagued with disease, 146 died at sea and 96 more died and were buried here. The island remained the quarantine station for incoming immigrants until 1948. Visit the small museum and walk trails with interpretive plaques. Beneath the beautiful stone Celtic Cross rest more than 200 hopeful immigrants.

Interestingly, the Mi'qmak traditionally called the island Hiksenogowakun, meaning place for sick people.