This site offers many options to explore the past of Beaubears Island including the culture of the Mi'kmaq Nation, the life of early voyageurs and the history of Acadian shipbuilders. Check out the interpretive center and hop on a boat to do a self-guided tour of the island, or join a guided tour. The two-hour tour in the afternoon is with costumed guides and includes a trip down the river to Wilson's Point, a historic Scottish settlement.