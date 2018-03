Welcome to Twillingate Island & New World Island

This area of Notre Dame Bay gets ample attention thanks to an influx of whales and icebergs every summer. Twillingate (comprised of two barely separated islands, North and South Twillingate) sits just north of New World Island. The islands are reached from the mainland via short causeways. On a summer day it can be touristy, though stunning. Every turn of the road reveals new ocean vistas, fishing wharves or outcrops of tidy pastel houses.