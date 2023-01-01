This windy island, which seems to dangle somewhere between the Atlantic and the end of the world, is one of Newfoundland's oldest continuously inhabited outports. While connected to the mainland by bridge, Greenspond (and its population of roughly 270 souls) still has the feel of existing somewhere out of time. Walking trails thread over this 2.85-sq-km island, some winding through cemeteries, others dipping past rocky coves and bays. It's a 30km drive from New-Wes-Valley.