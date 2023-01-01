Barbour Living Heritage Village

Get a taste of the life of the Barbours, a prosperous merchant family, at this village consisting of 19 homes (two of which are historically registered). The exhibits and staff provide insight on multiple generations of family history, spanning 1873 to 1960. Visit is by guided tour. Frequent live-music performances kick off around the village on many summer evenings. From Tuesday to Thursday you can buy an 'inside-out' ticket ($25), which adds a guided kayaking excursion to your visit.

The village is in Newtown, about 15km north of the town of New-Wes-Valley.