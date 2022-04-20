The sheer power of the ocean is more than evident at the Dungeon, a deep chasm 90m in circumference that was created by the collapse of two sea caves. The…
Eastern Newfoundland
Two peninsulas, webbing like a pair of amoeba arms into the Atlantic, comprise eastern Newfoundland. The beloved, well-touristed Bonavista Peninsula projects northward. Historic fishing villages freckle its shores, and windblown walking trails swipe its coast. Clarenville (www.clarenville.net) is the Bonavista Peninsula's access point and service center, though there's not much for sightseers.
To the south juts the massive but less-traveled Burin Peninsula, with fishing villages struggling to find their way in the post-cod world. You will need your passport to hop the ferry from Fortune to the nearby French islands of St-Pierre and Miquelon, a regional highlight complete with wine, éclairs and Brie.
Explore Eastern Newfoundland
- DDungeon Park
The sheer power of the ocean is more than evident at the Dungeon, a deep chasm 90m in circumference that was created by the collapse of two sea caves. The…
- RRandom Passage Site
Back in 2002, the CBC and Ireland's RTÉ made a miniseries out of Bernice Morgan's 1992 novel Random Passage. The show was partially filmed at a pretty…
- FFortune Head Geology Centre
Exhibits examine the geology of the Burin Peninsula, minerals and rocks, the 1929 Grand Banks tsunami and prehistoric animals. Kids will appreciate this…
- YYe Matthew Legacy
Enter this structure and discover a wonderful replica of John Cabot's 15th-century ship Matthew, which Cabot sailed into Bonavista. Travelers who love…
- CCape Bonavista Lighthouse
This brilliant red-and-white-striped lighthouse dates from 1843. The interior has been restored to the 1870s, and includes the original lead-weight pulley…
- FFortune Head Ecological Reserve
The reserve protects fossils dating from the planet's most important period of evolution, when life on earth progressed from simple organisms to complex…
- RRyan Premises National Historic Site
Explore a restored 19th-century saltfish mercantile complex at this National Historic Site, which consists of a slew of white clapboard buildings. The…
- CCooperage
A historical site used for fisheries and shipping-related activities. First a seasonal 'fishing room' for drying codfish, it later housed an expanding…
- TTrinity Museum
This creaking collection of bric-a-brac displays more than 2000 pieces of historical relics, including North America's second-oldest fire wagon. It's got…
