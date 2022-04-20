Getty Images/All Canada Photos

Eastern Newfoundland

Two peninsulas, webbing like a pair of amoeba arms into the Atlantic, comprise eastern Newfoundland. The beloved, well-touristed Bonavista Peninsula projects northward. Historic fishing villages freckle its shores, and windblown walking trails swipe its coast. Clarenville (www.clarenville.net) is the Bonavista Peninsula's access point and service center, though there's not much for sightseers.

To the south juts the massive but less-traveled Burin Peninsula, with fishing villages struggling to find their way in the post-cod world. You will need your passport to hop the ferry from Fortune to the nearby French islands of St-Pierre and Miquelon, a regional highlight complete with wine, éclairs and Brie.

Explore Eastern Newfoundland

  • D

    Dungeon Park

    The sheer power of the ocean is more than evident at the Dungeon, a deep chasm 90m in circumference that was created by the collapse of two sea caves. The…

  • R

    Random Passage Site

    Back in 2002, the CBC and Ireland's RTÉ made a miniseries out of Bernice Morgan's 1992 novel Random Passage. The show was partially filmed at a pretty…

  • F

    Fortune Head Geology Centre

    Exhibits examine the geology of the Burin Peninsula, minerals and rocks, the 1929 Grand Banks tsunami and prehistoric animals. Kids will appreciate this…

  • Y

    Ye Matthew Legacy

    Enter this structure and discover a wonderful replica of John Cabot's 15th-century ship Matthew, which Cabot sailed into Bonavista. Travelers who love…

  • C

    Cape Bonavista Lighthouse

    This brilliant red-and-white-striped lighthouse dates from 1843. The interior has been restored to the 1870s, and includes the original lead-weight pulley…

  • F

    Fortune Head Ecological Reserve

    The reserve protects fossils dating from the planet's most important period of evolution, when life on earth progressed from simple organisms to complex…

  • R

    Ryan Premises National Historic Site

    Explore a restored 19th-century saltfish mercantile complex at this National Historic Site, which consists of a slew of white clapboard buildings. The…

  • C

    Cooperage

    A historical site used for fisheries and shipping-related activities. First a seasonal 'fishing room' for drying codfish, it later housed an expanding…

  • T

    Trinity Museum

    This creaking collection of bric-a-brac displays more than 2000 pieces of historical relics, including North America's second-oldest fire wagon. It's got…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Eastern Newfoundland.

  • See

    Dungeon Park

    The sheer power of the ocean is more than evident at the Dungeon, a deep chasm 90m in circumference that was created by the collapse of two sea caves. The…

  • See

    Random Passage Site

    Back in 2002, the CBC and Ireland's RTÉ made a miniseries out of Bernice Morgan's 1992 novel Random Passage. The show was partially filmed at a pretty…

  • See

    Fortune Head Geology Centre

    Exhibits examine the geology of the Burin Peninsula, minerals and rocks, the 1929 Grand Banks tsunami and prehistoric animals. Kids will appreciate this…

  • See

    Ye Matthew Legacy

    Enter this structure and discover a wonderful replica of John Cabot's 15th-century ship Matthew, which Cabot sailed into Bonavista. Travelers who love…

  • See

    Cape Bonavista Lighthouse

    This brilliant red-and-white-striped lighthouse dates from 1843. The interior has been restored to the 1870s, and includes the original lead-weight pulley…

  • See

    Fortune Head Ecological Reserve

    The reserve protects fossils dating from the planet's most important period of evolution, when life on earth progressed from simple organisms to complex…

  • See

    Ryan Premises National Historic Site

    Explore a restored 19th-century saltfish mercantile complex at this National Historic Site, which consists of a slew of white clapboard buildings. The…

  • See

    Cooperage

    A historical site used for fisheries and shipping-related activities. First a seasonal 'fishing room' for drying codfish, it later housed an expanding…

  • See

    Trinity Museum

    This creaking collection of bric-a-brac displays more than 2000 pieces of historical relics, including North America's second-oldest fire wagon. It's got…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Eastern Newfoundland

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.