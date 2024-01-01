L'Arche Museum

St-Pierre & Miquelon

The well-done exhibits here cover the islands' history, including Prohibition times. The showstopper is the guillotine – the only one to slice in North America. Islanders dropped the 'timbers of justice' just once, in 1889, on a murderer. The museum also offers bilingual architectural walking tours (adult/child €20/15).

  • Miquelon & Langlade

    Miquelon & Langlade

    24.19 MILES

    The island of Miquelon is less visited and far less developed than St-Pierre. The village of Miquelon, centered on the church, is at the northern tip of…

  • Île aux Marins

    Île aux Marins

    1.35 MILES

    The magical Île aux Marins ('Sailor Island'; often translated as 'Pioneer Island') is a beautiful abandoned village on an island out in the St-Pierre…

  • Fortune Head Geology Centre

    Fortune Head Geology Centre

    26.33 MILES

    Exhibits examine the geology of the Burin Peninsula, minerals and rocks, the 1929 Grand Banks tsunami and prehistoric animals. Kids will appreciate this…

  • Fortune Head Ecological Reserve

    Fortune Head Ecological Reserve

    25.45 MILES

    The reserve protects fossils dating from the planet's most important period of evolution, when life on earth progressed from simple organisms to complex…

  • Maison Jézéquel

    Maison Jézéquel

    1.45 MILES

    Located on Île aux Marins, this small museum offers a peek into the daily life of a fishing family in the French North Atlantic circa the 19th century…

  • Les Salines

    Les Salines

    0.56 MILES

    Old-timers hang out around this scenic cluster of multihued fishing shacks.

