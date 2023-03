The magical Île aux Marins ('Sailor Island'; often translated as 'Pioneer Island') is a beautiful abandoned village on an island out in the St-Pierre harbor. A bilingual guide will walk you through colorful homes, a small schoolhouse museum, lonely cemeteries and a grand church, built in 1874. Book tours at L'Arche Museum. You can also go over on a ferry (€6; 10 to 15 minutes) sans guide during July and August; boats run roughly every two hours.