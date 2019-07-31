As if it were a Tuscan hill town, this winery's architecture wows. Go for a taste of one of the blended reds (try the Bordeaux) or the excellent Syrah…
Okanagan Valley
It's hard to know which harvest is growing faster in this fertile and beautiful valley midway between Vancouver and Alberta: tourists or fruit. The 180km-long Okanagan Valley is home to orchards of peaches and apricots, and scores of excellent wineries whose vines spread across the terraced hills, soaking up some of Canada's sunniest weather. The valley has provided a summer escape for generations of Canadians, who frolic in the string of lakes linking the Okanagan's towns.
Osoyoos, near the US border, is almost arid, but things become greener heading north. Central Kelowna is a fast-growing city that's a heady mix of lakeside beauty and fun.
In July and August the entire valley is as overburdened as a grapevine before harvest; the best times to visit are late spring and early fall, when the crowds lessen. Snowy winters also make nearby Big White resort an attraction for skiers and snowboarders.
Explore Okanagan Valley
- MMission Hill Family Estate
- SSS Sicamous Heritage Park
Back when the best way to get around inland BC was by boat, the SS Sicamous hauled passengers and freight on Okanagan Lake from 1914 to 1936. Now the boat…
- KKelowna City Park
Kelowna's lakeside park is a charming feature and gets busy on warm summer days.
- PPlanet Bee Honey Farm & Meadery
At Planet Bee you can learn all the sweet secrets of the golden nectar, taste 25 different honeys and see a working hive up close. Even better, taste the…
- SSummerhill Pyramid Winery
In the hills along the lake’s eastern shore, you’ll soon come to one of the Okanagan’s most colorful wineries. Summerhill Pyramid Winery combines a…
- BBC Tree Fruits Cidery & Tasting Bar
The cidery division of BC Tree Fruits, a 400-family BC cooperative, is booming. Head to the Cidery & Tasting Bar, next to its fruit and vegetable market…
- CCarmelis Goat Cheese Artisan
At Carmelis you can sample soft-ripened cheeses with names such as Moonlight and Heavenly, or the hard-ripened Smoked Carmel or Goatgonzola. For those…
- RRust Wine Co
Recently rebranded to Rust Wine Co, these guys produce excellent whites, reds and rosé, though it's best known for the Zinfandel. Breathtaking views in…
- HHester Creek Estate Winery
Has a sweeping location, a great new tasting room and is known for its reds, especially its richly flavored Cabernet Franc. The winery's Terrafina…
