Getty Images/All Canada Photos

Okanagan Valley

It's hard to know which harvest is growing faster in this fertile and beautiful valley midway between Vancouver and Alberta: tourists or fruit. The 180km-long Okanagan Valley is home to orchards of peaches and apricots, and scores of excellent wineries whose vines spread across the terraced hills, soaking up some of Canada's sunniest weather. The valley has provided a summer escape for generations of Canadians, who frolic in the string of lakes linking the Okanagan's towns.

Osoyoos, near the US border, is almost arid, but things become greener heading north. Central Kelowna is a fast-growing city that's a heady mix of lakeside beauty and fun.

In July and August the entire valley is as overburdened as a grapevine before harvest; the best times to visit are late spring and early fall, when the crowds lessen. Snowy winters also make nearby Big White resort an attraction for skiers and snowboarders.

Explore Okanagan Valley

  • M

    Mission Hill Family Estate

    As if it were a Tuscan hill town, this winery's architecture wows. Go for a taste of one of the blended reds (try the Bordeaux) or the excellent Syrah…

  • S

    SS Sicamous Heritage Park

    Back when the best way to get around inland BC was by boat, the SS Sicamous hauled passengers and freight on Okanagan Lake from 1914 to 1936. Now the boat…

  • K

    Kelowna City Park

    Kelowna's lakeside park is a charming feature and gets busy on warm summer days.

  • P

    Planet Bee Honey Farm & Meadery

    At Planet Bee you can learn all the sweet secrets of the golden nectar, taste 25 different honeys and see a working hive up close. Even better, taste the…

  • S

    Summerhill Pyramid Winery

    In the hills along the lake’s eastern shore, you’ll soon come to one of the Okanagan’s most colorful wineries. Summerhill Pyramid Winery combines a…

  • B

    BC Tree Fruits Cidery & Tasting Bar

    The cidery division of BC Tree Fruits, a 400-family BC cooperative, is booming. Head to the Cidery & Tasting Bar, next to its fruit and vegetable market…

  • C

    Carmelis Goat Cheese Artisan

    At Carmelis you can sample soft-ripened cheeses with names such as Moonlight and Heavenly, or the hard-ripened Smoked Carmel or Goatgonzola. For those…

  • R

    Rust Wine Co

    Recently rebranded to Rust Wine Co, these guys produce excellent whites, reds and rosé, though it's best known for the Zinfandel. Breathtaking views in…

  • H

    Hester Creek Estate Winery

    Has a sweeping location, a great new tasting room and is known for its reds, especially its richly flavored Cabernet Franc. The winery's Terrafina…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Okanagan Valley.

  • See

    Mission Hill Family Estate

    As if it were a Tuscan hill town, this winery's architecture wows. Go for a taste of one of the blended reds (try the Bordeaux) or the excellent Syrah…

  • See

    SS Sicamous Heritage Park

    Back when the best way to get around inland BC was by boat, the SS Sicamous hauled passengers and freight on Okanagan Lake from 1914 to 1936. Now the boat…

  • See

    Kelowna City Park

    Kelowna's lakeside park is a charming feature and gets busy on warm summer days.

  • See

    Planet Bee Honey Farm & Meadery

    At Planet Bee you can learn all the sweet secrets of the golden nectar, taste 25 different honeys and see a working hive up close. Even better, taste the…

  • See

    Summerhill Pyramid Winery

    In the hills along the lake’s eastern shore, you’ll soon come to one of the Okanagan’s most colorful wineries. Summerhill Pyramid Winery combines a…

  • See

    BC Tree Fruits Cidery & Tasting Bar

    The cidery division of BC Tree Fruits, a 400-family BC cooperative, is booming. Head to the Cidery & Tasting Bar, next to its fruit and vegetable market…

  • See

    Carmelis Goat Cheese Artisan

    At Carmelis you can sample soft-ripened cheeses with names such as Moonlight and Heavenly, or the hard-ripened Smoked Carmel or Goatgonzola. For those…

  • See

    Rust Wine Co

    Recently rebranded to Rust Wine Co, these guys produce excellent whites, reds and rosé, though it's best known for the Zinfandel. Breathtaking views in…

  • See

    Hester Creek Estate Winery

    Has a sweeping location, a great new tasting room and is known for its reds, especially its richly flavored Cabernet Franc. The winery's Terrafina…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Okanagan Valley

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.