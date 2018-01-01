Welcome to Kelowna
Entering from the north, the ever-lengthening urban sprawl of tree-lined Hwy 97/Harvey Ave seems to go on forever. Once past the ceaseless waves of chains and strip malls, the downtown is a welcome respite. Museums, culture, nightlife and the park-lined lakefront feature. You can spend a day strolling here. About 2km south of the center is Pandosy Village, a charming and upscale lakeside enclave.
Okanagan Valley, Kelowna Lakeshore Wine-Tasting Tour
Your tour will commence at 12:30 pm from your accommodation, where you enjoy the luxury of our fully appointed, 11 passenger, Mercedes Sprinter. You are welcome to dress casually with comfortable footwear to navigate through gravel parking lots, stroll through the vineyards, and visit damp wine cellars. Our wine ambassador/guide will escort you into each winery, where you will be greeted at the tasting bar by knowledgeable wine representatives who will explain each sample that is poured into your glass. They will also entertain you with brief stories about their winemaker, their vineyard and viticultural practices, and the setting, the architecture, and the awards on display in their wineshop. View the picturesque vineyard landscapes from the oversized windows, sip on complimentary chilled bottled water while you re-hydrate in air-conditioned comfort. Most wineries offer free WIFI for the social media enthusiast who is eager to share their memorable experiences. This four-hour tour follows a relaxing pace leaving time for photo ops, wine purchases, and browsing each unique wine boutique. By the time you return to your accommodation, hopefully you will have some wine purchases in hand to enjoy with your dinner.
All Star Wineries Of Kelowna Tour
Enjoy a beautiful Kelowna day. Start the day with some wonderful wine tastings at Summerhill Pyramid Winery and Cedar Creek overlooking vineyards and Okanagan Lake. Enjoy fruity whites and bold reds while learning about the history of the Okanagan and what makes each wine unique.Afterwards, cross Okanagan Lake to the beautiful West Kelowna Wine Trail. Learn about the different vineyards and how climate and location effects the wine. You will get to taste the difference from their many great vineyards. Visit one of West Kelowna's newest wineries, Grizzli. They specialize in ice wine, but also produce a variety of whites and reds. Continue on to Quails Gate and take the time to enjoy the stunning vineyard and lake views while you take a walk through the vineyards. Mission Hill is another option for a stop to take in the breathtaking architecture and sip some award-winning wines.
Kayak, Wine, and Cheese Tour
Enjoy a most unique way to experience wine country. This tour is highly ranked in Canada by Readers Digest Magazine. Take in the serenity as you learn about the area and the local wine industry. Paddle along the spectacular clay banks of Okanagan Valley's waterways, arrive at a beach for a picnic before a shuttle meets you to sample some of the finest wineries on your return to town. Regular tours to Naramata depart from Marina Way Beach in downtown Penticton.
Private Okanagan Wine Tour with Wine Expert
Your private driver and sommelier will pick you up at your hotel at 10am to whisk you through spectacular Okanagan scenery to your first wine tasting. On the way there, your guide will describe our BC wine regions, varietals and terroir of the Okanagan and discuss what styles of wine you prefer, so they can tailor the day's wineries to your tastes. Arriving at your first winery, your sommelier will walk you through a wine 101 tasting and chat about how to assess the quality of a wine, food and wine pairing and new boutique BC wineries to watch out for. Your local guide will be happy to recommend a lunch stop at one of the wineries or pick you up a picnic lunch during the day (lunch cost not included). You'll finish this relaxing day in the vineyards with tastings at three more fabulous wineries. Your guide will drop you off at your hotel between 5-6pm depending on where you are staying.
Okanagan Wine Country Bike and Wine Tour
You'll meet at the operators location in Downtown Penticton, British Columbia, to load bikes then climb aboard an air conditioned coach and enjoy lake scenery as the shuttle takes you right through Naramata's splendid wine region. Wineries old and new blend into the valley and lake vistas as the road climbs to where your soft adventure bike ride starts. The trail, an old historic railway bed, is wide, easy and runs gently downhill all the way to the wineries where you'll meet the coach again. Enjoy even more stunning vistas, roll through a railway tunnel a trestle bridge and experience historic sites as your guide helps you learn all you can about the Valley's creation, geological history and agricultural progression into the world leading wine region it is today. The wine tour includes at least four winery visits by coach.Naramata is home to a majority of Okanagan's wineries and your guides are experts at helping you get to the ones you want to experience.
Okanagan Craft Distillery and Brewery Bike Tour
Naramata Bench's wine region and vineyards will delight you on the bus ride out to the drop off point. It's a slight downhill bicycle cruise the whole way home. Prepare to soak in the glorious beauty of the Okanagan Valley, a region exploding with craft distilleries and craft breweries. From vista points high above the lake, your panoramic mountain, lake, vineyard, orchard and valley views will be matched only by the intriguing history of the railway bed that gently delivers you and your bike back to the waiting coach. During this 4-hour tour, you'll visit award winning Okanagan breweries and distilleries and ride along the Kettle Valley Rail Trail. The trail is one of Canada's wonders and packed with history, hints of yesteryear and artifacts. It runs right past several craft breweries, distilleries and even cideries. Come and savor the delights of these industry leading trend setting producers. Legend Distilling has a story behind everyone of their superb offerings. Maple Leaf works exclusively with local fruits using European methods to create traditional spirits, many garnering awards and attention from purists. Cannery has been setting the standards in highest quality brewing for over 15 years and they have just opened a new establishment.Bad Tattoo is the newest Craft Brewery in the Valley. Their beers are fresh and their awards are growing. Fresh wood-fired quality pizza will balance out the body. Your tour finishes with a drive through downtown Penticton and the cities waterfront. There are few experiences that can compare with the stunning combination of mother nature's beauty at its finest, blended with a perfect open safe trail and intriguing award winning craft spirits, beer and pizza and history.