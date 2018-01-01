Okanagan Craft Distillery and Brewery Bike Tour

Naramata Bench's wine region and vineyards will delight you on the bus ride out to the drop off point. It's a slight downhill bicycle cruise the whole way home. Prepare to soak in the glorious beauty of the Okanagan Valley, a region exploding with craft distilleries and craft breweries. From vista points high above the lake, your panoramic mountain, lake, vineyard, orchard and valley views will be matched only by the intriguing history of the railway bed that gently delivers you and your bike back to the waiting coach. During this 4-hour tour, you'll visit award winning Okanagan breweries and distilleries and ride along the Kettle Valley Rail Trail. The trail is one of Canada's wonders and packed with history, hints of yesteryear and artifacts. It runs right past several craft breweries, distilleries and even cideries. Come and savor the delights of these industry leading trend setting producers. Legend Distilling has a story behind everyone of their superb offerings. Maple Leaf works exclusively with local fruits using European methods to create traditional spirits, many garnering awards and attention from purists. Cannery has been setting the standards in highest quality brewing for over 15 years and they have just opened a new establishment.Bad Tattoo is the newest Craft Brewery in the Valley. Their beers are fresh and their awards are growing. Fresh wood-fired quality pizza will balance out the body. Your tour finishes with a drive through downtown Penticton and the cities waterfront. There are few experiences that can compare with the stunning combination of mother nature's beauty at its finest, blended with a perfect open safe trail and intriguing award winning craft spirits, beer and pizza and history.