Visible from all over town, this is the deepest lake in the Canadian Rockies, sinking to a murky 120m. One of the best vantage points is from the Prince of Wales Hotel, where a classic view is framed by an ethereal collection of Gothic mountains, including Mt Cleveland, Glacier National Park’s highest peak. A more placid spot is Emerald Bay, famous for its turquoise waters and ever-popular with scuba divers.