Backed by the sheer-sided slopes of Mt Custer, placid Cameron Lake is tucked tantalizingly beneath the Continental Divide at the three-way meeting point of Montana, Alberta and British Columbia. Poised at the end of the 16km Akamina Pkwy (currently closed due to fire damage), this is where day-trippers stop to picnic, hike and rent boats. From foam flowers to fireweed, copious wildflower species thrive here, while grizzly bears are known to frequent the lake’s isolated southern shores.

There are some interesting interpretive displays outlining the area’s flora and fauna under a shelter adjacent to the parking lot, along with restrooms and a hut that sells snacks and sodas. A number of hiking trails start from here, including the short Cameron Lakeshore and the ever-popular Carthew–Alderson.