Lake McDonald Lodge

On the northeastern shore of the lake, this rustic lodge, first built in 1895 as the Glacier Hotel, is the park’s oldest hotel. Replaced by a newer Swiss-style structure in 1913, before any roads had penetrated the region, the current lodge’s imposing entrance was built facing the lake, meaning modern-day road travelers must enter via the back door. It's worth a visit simply to admire the lobby-lounge area with a classic Old West aesthetic, featuring taxidermied wildlife and a massive fireplace.