Lake McDonald Lodge

Glacier National Park

On the northeastern shore of the lake, this rustic lodge, first built in 1895 as the Glacier Hotel, is the park’s oldest hotel. Replaced by a newer Swiss-style structure in 1913, before any roads had penetrated the region, the current lodge’s imposing entrance was built facing the lake, meaning modern-day road travelers must enter via the back door. It's worth a visit simply to admire the lobby-lounge area with a classic Old West aesthetic, featuring taxidermied wildlife and a massive fireplace.

