This LEED–certified center with a large parking lot and free wi-fi signal is 1½ miles north of West Glacier at the west end of Going-to-the-Sun Rd. Catch the free park shuttle here for all points along Going-to-the-Sun Rd to Logan Pass, where you transfer to continue to St Mary Visitor Center. Rangers hold periodic demonstrations about how to use bear spray. In the winter, Saturday morning snowshoe trips leave from here.