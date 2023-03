In a town filled with dinosaurs, this T rex is the king of them all. Standing 26m high above a parking lot, it dominates the Drumheller skyline (and is featured in the Guinness World Records). It's worth climbing the 106 steps to the top for the novelty of standing in the dino's toothy jaws – plus the views are mighty good. Ironically, the dinosaur isn't technically very accurate: at 46m long, it's about 4.5 times bigger than its extinct counterpart.