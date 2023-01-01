East Coulee School Museum

This original village school in art deco style doubled in size to eight rooms during the coal mining boom of the 1930s. Exhibits inside detail the history of East Coulee (once bigger than Drumheller) and of the school itself. In the recreated classroom, peruse the students' journals to get a sense of what life was like back then, both for them and their teachers.

Keep your eye out for the three resident ghosts, and be sure to visit the Willow Tearoom for soup, sandwiches and homemade pies and scones.