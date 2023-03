The baddest of the badlands can be seen at Horseshoe Canyon, a spectacular chasm cut into the otherwise flat prairie located 17km west of Drumheller on Hwy 9. A large sign in the parking lot explains the geology of the area; hiking trails lead down into the canyon, where striated colored rock reveals millions of years of geological history. (Beware: trails are very slippery when wet.)

Helicopter tours can give you a bird's-eye view starting at $55.