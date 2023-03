This suspension bridge isn't very long or particularly high, but it's definitely not for the faint of heart. Made of see-through wire mesh, it sways like a river reed in the wind. The bridge was used by miners from 1931 to 1957; on the far side of the Red Deer river, you can see the now-closed mines. Despite previous use of rowboats and aerial cable cars, it was the bridge that was considered dangerous due to high winds and floods.

You'll find it east of downtown Drumheller on Hwy 56.