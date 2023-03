Ta Nei, 800m north of Ta Keo, was built by Jayavarman VII (r 1181–1219). There is something of the spirit of Ta Prohm here, albeit on a lesser scale, with moss and tentacle-like roots covering many outer areas of this small temple. However, the number of visitors is also on a lesser scale, making it very atmospheric.

It can be accessed via a jungle road from Ta Keo through the forest, a guaranteed way to leave the crowds behind. Including the access, allow about one hour to visit Ta Nei.