Chau Srei Vibol

This petite hilltop temple is actually part of a larger complex that spanned the entire hill. It is relatively under-visited compared with more centrally located temples, making it an atmospheric option for sunset. The central sanctuary is in a ruined state but is nicely complemented by the construction of an early-20th-century wat nearby.

Surrounding the base of the hill are laterite walls, each with a small entrance hall in reasonable condition, outlining the dimensions of what was once a significant temple.

To get here, turn east off the Bakong to Anlong Veng highway at a point about 8km north of NH6, or 5km south of Phnom Bok. There is a small sign (easy to miss) that marks the turn. Locals are friendly and helpful should you find yourself lost.