Private Full Day Trip To Takeo

07:30 AM – Assemble at hotel lobby for pick up 08:00 AM – Depart from Phnom Penh to Takeo for 1 and a half hour to 2hours drive 09:30 or 10:00 AM – Arrive at Takeo Province 10:00 AM – First Stop: Ta Prohm Temple Highlights: Ta Phrom is one of the best temples to be seen outside of Angkor. the temple is Buddhist and unusual in that it never saw the fundamentalist Hindu backlash and defacing of carvings that the Buddhist temples at Angkor underwent. 11:30 AM -13:30 PM - Second Stop: Lunch at Tonle Bati Highlights: Experience the lunch in a local Cambodian way at Tonle Bati. It is a popular lake and picnic area that has bamboo shacks built out over the water that people can rent out for eating and whiling away the day. It is a popular weekend destination for the local population. It is also a popular fishing spot for both tourists and people who live locally. And you’ll have a chance to have a short time to relax before heading to our next and last stop .(Fishing is optional and if you want to fish please be note that in any additional expense is charge on your own pocket) 14:00 PM - Third and Last Stop: Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Centre (PTWRC) Highlights: All animals here were rescued from private zoos, markets, hunters and trappers and so on, although with the abundant food and security found here, a large number of wild animals such as macaques and certain stork species have also moved into the area. The overall site is extensive but an easy walking tour will allow you to take in most of the important features From the car park, start in the large Sambar deer enclosure to the immediate left which also includes a pond for water birds such as storks, herons and pelicans. There’s also a huge, but fortunately passive, boar and a crocodile enclosure. From here, make your way up the main track past cages housing various wild cats, primate species and some very cute otters. At the first fork, bearing right will lead you up towards the Free the Bears section, with an interesting display and its enormous sun bear and Asian brown bear population. To the right are tigers safely housed behind solid fences. Continuing round the foot of a low hill leads you back round to the elephant enclosure. Here they give you the chance to meet and feed interact with the animals that the center has rescued. 16:00 PM - Back to Phnom Penh and drop off to your hotel in Phnom Penh Programme details: 7:30 AM Pick up at centrally located hotel in Phnom Penh8:00 AM Departure at Phnom Penh to Takeo***Country side Sightseeing10:00 AM Arrive at Takeo 10:30 AM Ta Prohm11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Lunch at Tonle Bati13:00 PMTamao Zoo 16:00 PM Phnom Penh Arrival