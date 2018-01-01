Welcome to Takeo
A 7th-century Chenla (pre-Angkorian) temple at Phnom Bayong and the nearby Kirivong Waterfall can be reached on day trips from Takeo, while further-flung temples in the Takeo province such as Tonlé Bati and Phnom Chisor are usually visited as day trips from Phnom Penh.
Private Full Day Trip To Takeo
07:30 AM – Assemble at hotel lobby for pick up 08:00 AM – Depart from Phnom Penh to Takeo for 1 and a half hour to 2hours drive 09:30 or 10:00 AM – Arrive at Takeo Province 10:00 AM – First Stop: Ta Prohm Temple Highlights: Ta Phrom is one of the best temples to be seen outside of Angkor. the temple is Buddhist and unusual in that it never saw the fundamentalist Hindu backlash and defacing of carvings that the Buddhist temples at Angkor underwent. 11:30 AM -13:30 PM - Second Stop: Lunch at Tonle Bati Highlights: Experience the lunch in a local Cambodian way at Tonle Bati. It is a popular lake and picnic area that has bamboo shacks built out over the water that people can rent out for eating and whiling away the day. It is a popular weekend destination for the local population. It is also a popular fishing spot for both tourists and people who live locally. And you’ll have a chance to have a short time to relax before heading to our next and last stop .(Fishing is optional and if you want to fish please be note that in any additional expense is charge on your own pocket) 14:00 PM - Third and Last Stop: Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Centre (PTWRC) Highlights: All animals here were rescued from private zoos, markets, hunters and trappers and so on, although with the abundant food and security found here, a large number of wild animals such as macaques and certain stork species have also moved into the area. The overall site is extensive but an easy walking tour will allow you to take in most of the important features From the car park, start in the large Sambar deer enclosure to the immediate left which also includes a pond for water birds such as storks, herons and pelicans. There’s also a huge, but fortunately passive, boar and a crocodile enclosure. From here, make your way up the main track past cages housing various wild cats, primate species and some very cute otters. At the first fork, bearing right will lead you up towards the Free the Bears section, with an interesting display and its enormous sun bear and Asian brown bear population. To the right are tigers safely housed behind solid fences. Continuing round the foot of a low hill leads you back round to the elephant enclosure. Here they give you the chance to meet and feed interact with the animals that the center has rescued. 16:00 PM - Back to Phnom Penh and drop off to your hotel in Phnom Penh Programme details: 7:30 AM Pick up at centrally located hotel in Phnom Penh8:00 AM Departure at Phnom Penh to Takeo***Country side Sightseeing10:00 AM Arrive at Takeo 10:30 AM Ta Prohm11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Lunch at Tonle Bati13:00 PMTamao Zoo 16:00 PM Phnom Penh Arrival
Takeo Province Temples and Wildlife Centre from Phnom Penh
8am: -Meeting and greeting on a private coach with an English speaking tour guide (1 and a half hour to 2 hours drive to Takeo province)9:30 - 10am: -Arrive at Takeo province to begin your tour. Ta Prohm at Tonle Bati is a wonderful little Angkor period temple lies an hour or so south of Phnom Penh. It’s in a remarkably good state of repair, has plenty of excellent carved reliefs, a picturesque lakeside setting and was built during the reign of the main man himself — Jayarvarman VII.-Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant (Tonle Bati) before continuing your tour at the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Centre (PTWRC).3pm-Return to Phnom Penh city.5pmReturn original pickup location.
3 Days Tour - Tuol Sleng, Killing Fields, Takeo & Silk Island
Itinerary:Day 1 Tuol Sleng & Killing Fields Historical Tour (L)At 08:00 in the morning your guide will pick you up at your hotel lobby with a private coachStart Tour:1st Destination: Tuol Sleng (S-21) Genocide Museum2nd Destination: Killing Fields (Choeung Ek)Back to Phnom Penh for lunchLunch at the local restaurantBack to your hotel Day 2 Full Day Tonle Bati Tour in Takeo (L/D)At 08:00 in the morning your guide will pick you up at your hotel lobby with a private coachDepart from Phnom Penh to Tonle BatiStart Your Tour:Morning Tour: Tonle Bati Temple TourLunch at local restaurantAfternoon Tour: Phnom Tamao Zoo TourBack to Phnom PenhDinner at local restaurantBack to your hotel Day 3 Explore Silk Island in Half Day (L)At 08:00 in the morning your guide will pick you up at your hotel lobby with a private coachStart Tour:SILK ISLANDLunch at picnic hut in a local wayBack to your hotel End of service
4Days - Tours Phnom Penh Takeo Mt Udong and Silk Island
Itinerary:Day 1 Phnom Penh Full Day City Tour with Killing Fields (L/D)At 08:00 in the morning your guide will pick you up at your hotel lobby with a private coachStart Your Tour:1st Destination: Royal Palace and Silver Pagoda2nd Destination: National Museum3rd Destination: Wat PhnomLunch at local restaurant 4th Destination: Tuol Sleng5th and Last Destination: Killing FieldsBonus Photo Stop: Independence MonumentDinner at local restaurantBack to your hotel Day 2 Full Day Tonle Bati Tour in Takeo (L/D)At 08:00 in the morning your guide will pick you up at your hotel lobby with a private coachDepart from Phnom Penh to Tonle BatiStart Your Tour:Morning Tour: Tonle Bati Temple TourLunch at local restaurantAfternoon Tour: Phnom Tamao Zoo TourBack to Phnom PenhDinner at local restaurantBack to your hotelDay 3 MT.UDONG in Half Day (L)07:00 Pick Up in your hotel lobbyStart Tour:Mount. Udong11:30 Lunch at the local restaurantBack to your hotel Day 4 EXPLORE SILK ISLAND IN HALF DAY (L)At 08:00 in the morning your guide will pick you up at your hotel lobby with a private coachStart Tour:SILK ISLANDLunch at picnic hut in a local wayBack to your hotelEnd of Service
5Days Phnom Penh Package Tour
Itinerary:Day 1 Phnom Penh ArrivalArrive at Phnom Penh International AirportMeet and greet your English-speaking guideTransfer to your centrally located hotel in Phnom Penh by a private coachCheck-in (guest own arrangement)Overnight Day 2 Phnom Penh Full Day City Tour with Killing Fields (L/D)At 08:00 in the morning your guide will pick you up at your hotel lobby with a private coachStart Your Tour:1st Destination: Royal Palace and Silver Pagoda2nd Destination: National Museum3rd Destination: Wat PhnomLunch at local restaurant 4th Destination: Tuol Sleng5th and Last Destination: Killing FieldsBonus Photo Stop: Independence MonumentDinner at local restaurantBack to your hotelDay 3 Full Day Tonle Bati Tour in Takeo (L/D)At 08:00 in the morning your guide will pick you up at your hotel lobby with a private coachDepart from Phnom Penh to Tonle BatiStart Your Tour:Morning Tour: Tonle Bati Temple TourLunch at local restaurantAfternoon Tour: Phnom Tamao Zoo TourBack to Phnom PenhDinner at local restaurantBack to your hotel Day 4 Full Day Mt. Udong and Souvenir Tour @ Central Market (L/D)At 08:00 in the morning your guide will pick you up at your hotel lobby with a private coachDepart from Phnom Penh to Tonle BatiStart Your Tour:Morning Tour: Mt. UdongLunch at local restaurantAfternoon Tour: Souvenir Tour @ Central MarketBack to Phnom PenhDinner at local restaurantBack to your hotel Day 5 Phnom Penh DeparturePick up by your English-speaking guide at your hotel lobby 3hours before your departure time by private coach. Transfer to Phnom Penh International Airport flight to your next destination!End of Service
Cambodia Highlight 6 days
Day 1 Arrival at PhnomPenh (-/-/D)Arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport, pickup and transfer to the hotel in city for check-in (room may not be ready until afternoon).In the afternoon, visit in the Royal Palace, the Silver Pagoda, the National Museum.Enjoy a delicious dinner at local restaurant and stay overnight in hotel. Day 2 Phnom Penh city tour (B/Brunch/-)In the morning, visit: Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum (S21), the notorious “Killing Fields” of ChoeungEk. Have lunch at local restaurant. In the afternoon, visit: Central Market (PsarThmei), Wat Phnom, the legendary temple that marked the founding place of the Phnom Penh.spend your restful night at hotel. Day 3 Phnom Penh - Siem Riep tour (B/-/D)Transfer to Phnom Penh Airport for a flight to Siem Reap (approximately 45 minutes).Visit: Angkor Thom (the Great City), the South Gate and many attractions inside the ancient city’s wall: Bayon Temple, Royal Enclosure, Phimeanakas, Elephant Terrace and Terrace of the Leper King. In the afternoon, visit: complex of Angkor Wat temples and discover the architectural masterpiece of this magnificent monument.Enjoy buffet dinner and Khmer Traditional Dance Show at local restaurant. Overnight at hotel.Day 4 Siem Riep - Small & Grand Circuit (B/L/-)In the morning, join the tour in the small circuit including the unique brick sculptures of Prasat Kravan, and continue to the “Jungle Temple” Ta Prohm, Takeo, Thommanon and Chau Say Tevoda.In the afternoon, follow the grand circuit which includes Preah Khan Temple, Neak Pean Fountain, Ta Som, Eastern Mebon, and Pre Rup until sunset. Overnight at hotel.Day 5 Siem Riep - Banteay Srei - Tonle Sap Lake (B/L/-)In the morning, take a drive for about 35 km out of town to visit Banteay Srei Temple, which was regarded as the jewel in the crown of classical Khmer Art. Then continue to Banteay Samre, built in the 12th century. Late afternoon, drive to Chong Khneas, a floating village in the area of on Tonle Sap Lake. You will board on a local boat, observe the life on water and pass by many fishermen's floating houses, floating schools o even floating police station… All of them were built on thin and high stilts. You will also have a chance to watch the beautiful sunset. Overnight at hotel.Day 6 Siem Riep - Departure (B/-/-)In the morning, start your day with a cup of fresh coffee and a wholesome breakfast, then head to Artisan D’Angkor, an insight of the amazing skilled craftsmanship of Cambodian traditional handicrafts. You will see the job of trainees who practice the art of stone carving, sculpture of wood ornamental, the making of small furniture, the art of lacquer and polychronic. After that, drive to Silk Farm in Puok, and learn about all the steps of silk producing. Transfer to the Siem Reap Airport for your flight to next destination. End of tour.