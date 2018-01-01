Welcome to Ream National Park
The park is home to breeding populations of several regionally and globally endangered birds of prey, including the Brahminy kite, grey-headed fish eagle and white-bellied sea eagle: look for them soaring over Prek Toeuk Sap Estuary. Endangered birds that feed on the mudflats include the lesser adjutant, milky stork and painted stork.
Despite its protected status, Ream is gravely endangered by planned tourism development, especially along its coastline. By visiting, you can demonstrate that the park, in its natural state, is not only priceless to humanity but also a valuable economic resource.
Top experiences in Ream National Park
Ream National Park activities
REAM National Park
Warmly welcome at Sihanouk Ville Port Main Gate (You need to walk from ship to main gate around 3km). After meeting our guide and we depart for Ream National Park where you will board on a local wooden boat and cruise along the emerald Ream River to enjoy a breathtakingly natural view of mangrove forest. Ream park is one of 7 National Parks in Cambodia, established in 1993 by the former King, His Majesty Norodom Sihanouk. The park covers 15,000 hectares of land and 6,000 hectares of marine habitat. There are 155 species of birds in the park including a few threatened species. This is a peaceful opportunity to surrender yourself in the real countryside of Cambodia during you boat trip. You will also trek to visit local houses, school, and a mountain pagoda in the village before relaxing on a beach followed by your return to Sihanoukville Port.
Explore Sihanoukville Dirt Bike Tour
Starting in Sihanoukville explore Cambodia's nicest beaches and the local waterfalls before we are taking a boat to cross Ream River to Prey Nob village. Finally, we ride back to Otres beach through the Mangrove trail into Ream National Park. We meet us in the morning 8.30 a.m. at our shop. Please take breakfast before arrive at our shop. Tour starts at 9 a.m. and finishes around 4 p.m. We have 4 different rider levels. Beginner (never ridden manual bike) Beginner dirt biker Intermediate Advance We suggest that you bring along heavy socks, snug undergarments like bicycle shorts, a backpack, a camera, rain gear during the rainy season, first aid kit with your own prescription. Also recommended: camera, camel pack, rehydration salts, dust mask, dry bags.