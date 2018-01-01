Welcome to Chi Phat
Chi Phat offers travellers an opportunity to explore the Cardamoms ecosystems while contributing to their conservation and providing an alternative livelihood to the former poachers who now act as the landscape's protectors and guides. Accommodation is in basic homestays and guesthouses, and there's a menu of activities on offer, from birdwatching kayak trips to combo hike-and-mountain-bike expeditions.
Note that the village only has electricity in the morning between 5am and 9am, and in the evening from 6pm to 9pm, so bring a torch (flashlight).
Top experiences in Chi Phat
Chi Phat activities
EXPLORE CHIPHAT SITE 04 DAYS 03 NIGHTS
Itinerary in Details: Day 1: Phnom Penh - Chiphat (Meal: Dinner) Depart from Phnom Penh @07:30. Trip to Koh Kong upon arrival at Andoung Tuek village. Local boat driver then taking a boat to Chi Phat community. Next Chhay Chrey, swin and relax. Motor taxi pick up from waterfall travel to Reforestation Project Nursery. Dinner at the community. Overnight in guesthouse. Day 2: Chiphat – Damnak Khos – Veal Ta Prak (Silver Field) Pond: (18km by boat, 9.5km trekking) (Meal: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner) 06:00 am Leave for sunrise, birds watching trip on a Motor and Traditional row boat along the Stoeng Prat (Cattle Skin Cord) River, the trip including: - Motorboat (CBETMotorboat group, about 1 hour) - Rowboat (CBETtraditional row boat group, about 2 hours) - Breakfast, Quality Binoculars and Life jackets provided on boat 10:00 pm Arrive toDamnakkhos (Sleeping place) and start trekkingto Veal Ta Prak with local guide 12:00 pm Lunch at O’ChonleasPran (Refugee River) (by CBET forest cook) continue trekking to Veal Ta Prakcampsite near 2 small stream and meadow 17:00 pm Evening walk to the nearby Veal Ta Prak pond to try spotting wild animals which come to the pond, Come back to camp site and have dinner made by the forest cook. Overnight at Antong Prang camp site Day 3: Veal Ta Prak – Chi Phat Commune (Meal: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner) 05:30 am Walk to the nearby Veal Ta Prak pond to try spotting wild animals. 8.00 am Breakfast at campsite made by the forest cook and start trekking to the Veal Ta Prak junction and continue to Chi Phat Commune. 15.00 pm Arrive CBET office 07.00 pm Dinner at CBET office (by CBET cooking group), over night in Chi Phat Overnight at Guesthouse . Day 4: Chi Phat – Phnom Penh(Meal: Breakfast) 07:30 am Breakfast at CBET office 08:30 am Leave Chi Phat by boat After arrive Chi Phat and than we drive back to Phnom Penh and direct transfer you to hotel. It’s time to say goodbye, we thank you for traveling with us and warmly welcome you to come again. *** End of services ***
TREKKING CHIPHAT SITE 04 DAYS 03 NIGHTS
Itinerary in Details: Day 1: Phnom Penh - Chiphat (Meal: Dinner) Depart from Phnom Penh @07:30. Trip to Koh Kong upon arrival at Andoung Tuek village. Local boat driver then taking a boat to Chi Phat community. Next Chhay Chrey, swin and relax. Motor taxi pick up from waterfall travel to Reforestation Project Nursery. Dinner at the community. Overnight in guesthouse. Day 2: Chiphat– Veal Ta Prak (Silver Field) Pond – O’Key(loom stream) and O’malu: (17km trekking) (Meal: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner) 07:00 am Breakfast at CBET office (By CBET cooking group) and start trekking to Antong Prang campsite with local guide, visit pineapple rock on the way (12.5km) 12:00 pm Arrive to and have lunch in Antong Prang campsite and continue trekking to visit Veal Ta Prak Pond, O’key mountain community and O’Malu waterfall 18:00 pm Dinner (By CBET forest cook) Overnight at O’Malu campsite. Day 3: O’Key (loom river) Village – Chi Phat Commune (Meal: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner) 8:00 am Breakfast at campsite made by the forest cook and start trekking to Chi Phat, visit and swim in Chhay O’Khpos waterfall on the way 12.00 pm Have lunch in Chi Phat, rest and visit the village 07.00 pm Dinner at CBET office (by CBET cooking group), over night in Chi Phat Overnight at Guesthouse . Day 4: Chi Phat – Phnom Penh(Meal: Breakfast) 07:30 am Breakfast at CBET office 08:30 am Leave Chi Phat by boat After arrive Chi Phat and than we drive back to Phnom Penh and direct transfer you to hotel. It’s time to say goodbye, we thank you for traveling with us and warmly welcome you to come again. *** End of services ***