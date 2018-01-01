EXPLORE CHIPHAT SITE 04 DAYS 03 NIGHTS

Itinerary in Details: Day 1: Phnom Penh - Chiphat (Meal: Dinner) Depart from Phnom Penh @07:30. Trip to Koh Kong upon arrival at Andoung Tuek village. Local boat driver then taking a boat to Chi Phat community. Next Chhay Chrey, swin and relax. Motor taxi pick up from waterfall travel to Reforestation Project Nursery. Dinner at the community. Overnight in guesthouse. Day 2: Chiphat – Damnak Khos – Veal Ta Prak (Silver Field) Pond: (18km by boat, 9.5km trekking) (Meal: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner) 06:00 am Leave for sunrise, birds watching trip on a Motor and Traditional row boat along the Stoeng Prat (Cattle Skin Cord) River, the trip including: - Motorboat (CBETMotorboat group, about 1 hour) - Rowboat (CBETtraditional row boat group, about 2 hours) - Breakfast, Quality Binoculars and Life jackets provided on boat 10:00 pm Arrive toDamnakkhos (Sleeping place) and start trekkingto Veal Ta Prak with local guide 12:00 pm Lunch at O’ChonleasPran (Refugee River) (by CBET forest cook) continue trekking to Veal Ta Prakcampsite near 2 small stream and meadow 17:00 pm Evening walk to the nearby Veal Ta Prak pond to try spotting wild animals which come to the pond, Come back to camp site and have dinner made by the forest cook. Overnight at Antong Prang camp site Day 3: Veal Ta Prak – Chi Phat Commune (Meal: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner) 05:30 am Walk to the nearby Veal Ta Prak pond to try spotting wild animals. 8.00 am Breakfast at campsite made by the forest cook and start trekking to the Veal Ta Prak junction and continue to Chi Phat Commune. 15.00 pm Arrive CBET office 07.00 pm Dinner at CBET office (by CBET cooking group), over night in Chi Phat Overnight at Guesthouse . Day 4: Chi Phat – Phnom Penh(Meal: Breakfast) 07:30 am Breakfast at CBET office 08:30 am Leave Chi Phat by boat After arrive Chi Phat and than we drive back to Phnom Penh and direct transfer you to hotel. It’s time to say goodbye, we thank you for traveling with us and warmly welcome you to come again. *** End of services ***