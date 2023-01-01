About 500m west of Kompong Thom bridge is the dilapidated old French governor’s residence (no entry), chiefly interesting as being next to three old mahogany trees that are home to the extraordinary sight of hundreds of large fruit bats (in Khmer, chreoun), with 40cm wingspans. They spend their days suspended upside-down like winged fruit, fanning themselves with their wings to keep cool. Head here around dusk (from about 5.30pm or 6pm) to see them fly off in search of food.