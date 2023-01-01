Santuk Silk Farm is one of the few places in Cambodia where you can see the entire process of silk production, starting with the seven-week life cycle of the silkworm. The farm employs 18 locals, mostly women, as artisan weavers; you can watch them weave scarves (US$20 to US$35) and other items.

The entrance is 200m north of the Phnom Santuk entrance, on the opposite (west) side of NH6.

Silkworms are delicate creatures that feed only on mulberry leaves and have to be protected from predators such as geckos, ants and mosquitoes. Although most of the raw silk used here comes from China and Vietnam, the local worms produce ‘Khmer golden silk’, so-called because of its lush golden hue.

The farm is run by Navin, the widow of an American Vietnam War veteran who once ran the place with her. If possible, call ahead before your visit so she can put the scarves out. Groups of five or more can pre-order an excellent home-cooked meal.