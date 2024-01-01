Pheam Ek

Battambang

The speciality industry of the village of Pheam Ek is making rice paper for spring rolls. All along the road, in family workshops, you’ll see rice paste being steamed and then placed on a bamboo frame to dry in the sun. The coconuts grown in this area are said to be especially sweet, too. The village is about 6km north of Battambang on the main road to Wat Ek Phnom.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Romcheik 5 Artspace

    Romcheik 5 Artspace

    2.97 MILES

    Expanded from a workshop into a bona fide gallery in 2015, this impressive space has a permanent collection upstairs displaying the edgy, contemporary…

  • View of surrounding countryside from Phnom Sampeou.

    Phnom Sampeau

    11.21 MILES

    This fabled limestone outcrop 12km southwest of Battambang along NH57 (towards Pailin) is known for its gorgeous views and mesmerising display of bats,…

  • A one hundred year old Cambodian house built in the traditional Khmer style in Wat Kor Village, Battambang, Cambodia.

    Wat Kor Village

    4.65 MILES

    About 2km south of central Battambang, the village of Wat Kor is centred around the temple of the same name. It's a great place to wander, especially late…

  • Prasat Banan temple in Battambang, Cambodia.

    Prasat Banan

    14.19 MILES

    It's a 358-stone-step climb up Phnom Banan to reach Prasat Banan, but the incredible views across surrounding countryside from the top are worth it…

  • Wat Ek Phnom.

    Wat Ek Phnom

    2.34 MILES

    Hidden behind a colourful modern pagoda and a gargantuan Buddha statue is this atmospheric, partly collapsed 11th-century temple. Wat Ek Phnom measures…

  • Prasat Phnom Banan Winery

    Prasat Phnom Banan Winery

    10.12 MILES

    Midway between Battambang and Prasat Banan, in an area known for its production of chilli peppers (harvested from October to January), Cambodia’s only…

  • Wat Somrong Knong

    Wat Somrong Knong

    0.98 MILES

    About 4km north of Battambang, Wat Somrong Knong was built in the 19th century on the site of a pre-Angkorian temple complex. The Khmer Rouge used the…

  • Kamping Puoy

    Kamping Puoy

    17.74 MILES

    Also known as the Killing Dam, Kamping Puoy was one of the many grandiose Khmer Rouge projects intended to recreate the sophisticated irrigation networks…

View more attractions

Nearby Battambang attractions

1. Prahoc Factory

0.8 MILES

This factory is near the Sangker River bridge, about 7.5km north of Battambang. Visitors can see the bustling local industry behind Cambodian prahoc …

4. Vishnu Roundabout

2.71 MILES

A large statue of Vishnu tops this roundabout on the main road coming into central Battambang from the north.

5. Wat Phiphétaram

2.76 MILES

Dating from 1888, Wat Phiphétaram shows definite Thai influence in the style of its decorative architecture.

6. Psar Nath

2.9 MILES

Battambang's central market is a notable piece of art deco modernist architecture.

8. Tep Kao Sol Gallery

3.06 MILES

This is the gallery space of local artist Loeum Lorn, who's known for creating works out of melting coloured ice and then photographing them. It's open…