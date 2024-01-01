The speciality industry of the village of Pheam Ek is making rice paper for spring rolls. All along the road, in family workshops, you’ll see rice paste being steamed and then placed on a bamboo frame to dry in the sun. The coconuts grown in this area are said to be especially sweet, too. The village is about 6km north of Battambang on the main road to Wat Ek Phnom.
Pheam Ek
Battambang
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.97 MILES
Expanded from a workshop into a bona fide gallery in 2015, this impressive space has a permanent collection upstairs displaying the edgy, contemporary…
11.21 MILES
This fabled limestone outcrop 12km southwest of Battambang along NH57 (towards Pailin) is known for its gorgeous views and mesmerising display of bats,…
4.65 MILES
About 2km south of central Battambang, the village of Wat Kor is centred around the temple of the same name. It's a great place to wander, especially late…
14.19 MILES
It's a 358-stone-step climb up Phnom Banan to reach Prasat Banan, but the incredible views across surrounding countryside from the top are worth it…
2.34 MILES
Hidden behind a colourful modern pagoda and a gargantuan Buddha statue is this atmospheric, partly collapsed 11th-century temple. Wat Ek Phnom measures…
10.12 MILES
Midway between Battambang and Prasat Banan, in an area known for its production of chilli peppers (harvested from October to January), Cambodia’s only…
0.98 MILES
About 4km north of Battambang, Wat Somrong Knong was built in the 19th century on the site of a pre-Angkorian temple complex. The Khmer Rouge used the…
17.74 MILES
Also known as the Killing Dam, Kamping Puoy was one of the many grandiose Khmer Rouge projects intended to recreate the sophisticated irrigation networks…
Nearby Battambang attractions
0.8 MILES
This factory is near the Sangker River bridge, about 7.5km north of Battambang. Visitors can see the bustling local industry behind Cambodian prahoc …
0.98 MILES
About 4km north of Battambang, Wat Somrong Knong was built in the 19th century on the site of a pre-Angkorian temple complex. The Khmer Rouge used the…
2.34 MILES
Hidden behind a colourful modern pagoda and a gargantuan Buddha statue is this atmospheric, partly collapsed 11th-century temple. Wat Ek Phnom measures…
2.71 MILES
A large statue of Vishnu tops this roundabout on the main road coming into central Battambang from the north.
2.76 MILES
Dating from 1888, Wat Phiphétaram shows definite Thai influence in the style of its decorative architecture.
2.9 MILES
Battambang's central market is a notable piece of art deco modernist architecture.
2.97 MILES
Expanded from a workshop into a bona fide gallery in 2015, this impressive space has a permanent collection upstairs displaying the edgy, contemporary…
3.06 MILES
This is the gallery space of local artist Loeum Lorn, who's known for creating works out of melting coloured ice and then photographing them. It's open…