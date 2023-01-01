Wat Nokor Bachey

The original fusion temple, Wat Nokor is a modern Theravada Buddhist pagoda squeezed into the walls of a 12th-century Mahayana Buddhist shrine of sandstone and laterite. It's located down a pretty dirt road just off the highway to Phnom Penh, about 2.5km west of the centre.

It's a kitschy kind of place; many of the older building’s archways have been incorporated into the new building as shrines for worship. On weekdays there are only a few monks in the complex and it’s peaceful to wander among the alcoves and their hidden shrines. The entry price includes admission to Phnom Pros and Phnom Srei, both just outside town.