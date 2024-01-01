Old French Lighthouse

Eastern Cambodia

Looming over the Mekong River opposite town is an old French lighthouse. For years it was an abandoned shell, but it's been renovated and features an incredibly steep and precarious staircase (more like a series of ladders). Don’t attempt the climb if you're scared of heights. There are great views across the Mekong from the summit, especially at sunset.

