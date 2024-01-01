Looming over the Mekong River opposite town is an old French lighthouse. For years it was an abandoned shell, but it's been renovated and features an incredibly steep and precarious staircase (more like a series of ladders). Don’t attempt the climb if you're scared of heights. There are great views across the Mekong from the summit, especially at sunset.
Old French Lighthouse
Eastern Cambodia
12.66 MILES
This hilltop pagoda was an important centre of worship during the Chenla (pre-Angkorian) period, when, as today, it offered some of the best Mekong views…
8.64 MILES
More than a century old, sacred Wat Maha Leap is one of the last wooden pagodas left in Cambodia. Located south of town, the beautiful pagoda was only…
2.18 MILES
This serene island in the Mekong River just south of town offers a slice of rural local life, with fruit and vegetable farms and traditional wooden houses…
2.64 MILES
The original fusion temple, Wat Nokor is a modern Theravada Buddhist pagoda squeezed into the walls of a 12th-century Mahayana Buddhist shrine of…
Chup Rubber Plantation Factory
8.96 MILES
Kompong Cham was the heartland of the Cambodian rubber industry and plantations still stretch across the province. Many of them are back in business and…
