Chup Rubber Plantation Factory

Kompong Cham was the heartland of the Cambodian rubber industry and plantations still stretch across the province. Many of them are back in business and some of the largest plantations can be visited. Using an extended scraping instrument, workers graze the trunks until the sap appears, which they let drip into the open coconut shells on the ground. At Chup Rubber Plantation, about 19km east of Kompong Cham, you can observe harvesting in action.