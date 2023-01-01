Crocodile Protection Sanctuary

Some 13km south of Osoam village lies this protected crocodile habit, where about 40 to 60 Siamese crocodiles reside. Visitors have the best chance of spotting the mostly fish-eating (never human-eating) reptiles from December to May, but the area has other attractions, too: namely a spirit house built by the Choung indigenous group, and wildlife such as hornbills and banteng.

Trips can be arranged here from Osoam Cardamom Community Centre and Jungle Cross. These toothy critters can grow up to 3.5m long, but don’t eat people, preferring to dine on fish, snakes, frogs and small mammals.