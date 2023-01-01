Sandwiched between the Central Cardamoms National Park and the Thai frontier, the Phnom Samkos Wildlife Sanctuary (3338 sq km) is well and truly out in the sticks. It is threatened by timber laundering and agricultural concessions, but wildlife still abounds.

The sanctuary has Cambodia’s second-highest peak, Phnom Samkos (1717m). Its main town is Pramoay (Veal Veng), 125km west of Pursat. This remote little outpost has three guesthouses (rooms US$5). Local moto drivers can take visitors to nearby ethnic-minority villages.