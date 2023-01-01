In the village of Sneng, 20km southwest of Battambang, Prasat Yeay Ten is dedicated to Shiva. Although dating from the end of the 10th century and in a ruinous state, it has above its doorways three delicately carved lintels that somehow survived the ravages of time and war; the eastern one depicts the Churning of the Ocean of Milk. The temple is situated on the east side of the highway, so close to the road that it resembles an ancient Angkorian tollbooth.