Welcome to Burundi
When civil war broke out in 1993, the economy was destroyed and the tourist industry succumbed to a quick death. When the war finally ended in 2005 a trickle of travellers returned to rediscover the steamy capital, Bujumbura, with its lovely Lake Tanganyika setting and some of the finest inland beaches on the continent.
The new peace, however, came to a shattering end in 2015 when President Nkurunziza decided to run for what many Burundians believed to be a constitution-breaking third term in office. Violence broke out before the election, and has escalated since. The entire country is now considered unsafe to visit.
Discovery 8- Day Tour to Explore Burundi
Day 1: Arrival in BujumburaTransfer to the hotel and check in at Safari Gate Hotel, dinner and overnight.Day 2: Half day tour in Bujumbura, Cultural Tour of Bujumbura Morning, you visit Rusizi national park where a possible boat tour in Rusizi river can let you explore closer the hippo, numerous birds and the joining point between Rusizi River and Lake Tanganyika; Belvedere Climb offering a nice view of Bujumbura city, Independence hero monument. Overnight at Safari Gate Hotel.Day 3: Source of Nile - Karera waterfalls - Gishora Drum SanctuaryAfter breakfast, you will take the direction to the Source of Nile, and then Karera waterfalls. En route, see the magnificent tea plantations and landscapes will make you carry your camera ready for pictures. After karera waterfalls, drive to Gitega, the second town and colonial capital of Burundi.In the afternoon, drummers will perform at Gishora Drum Sanctuary story of the Kingdom of Burundi. Overnight at Tropitel Hotel.Day 4: Ruvubu National ParkAfter breakfast, drive to Ruvubu National Park containing all that remains of the fauna of the Savannah's of Burundi. There is a possibility to see hippopotamus, buffalo, antelope. In the afternoon, drive to Kirundo. Overnight at Top Hill Residence.Day 5: Birding TourEarly morning, visit again Rwihinda Lake to see the birds of the Lake, and then by lunch time you will drive to Kayanza to allow a visit of Kibira National Park on the next day. Overnight at Kayanza Hotel.Day 6: Kibira National ParkWith an experienced park guide, you will discover inside the charm of this authentic rainforest. Here are hidden places still unexplored. This will be an opportunity to immerse yourself in the exceptional ecosystem this park offers: possibility to see chimpanzees, birds astonishing waterfalls and the sources of Burundi's some great rivers.In the afternoon, drive to Bujumbura and Overnight at Safari Gate HotelDay 7: Rumonge Fishing Village Drive to Rumonge and visit Rumonge fishermen village. In the afternoon there will be free time for beach relaxation. Overnight at Tanganyika Blue Bay Resort.Day 8: Kigwena National Reserve After breakfast, drive to Kigwena National Reserve for a walk in the forest to search for its flora and fauna which includes chimpanzees and monkeys including the owl faced monkeys and baboons. If we are lucky we may find them ! After the visit, drive back to Bujumbura for an afternoon beach relaxation and overnight at Safari Gate HotelDay 9: Airport Transfer - shopping souvenirs
Burundi Cultural and Historical 7 Day Tour
Day 1: Arrival On your arrival at Bujumbura, you will go for a half day tour in Bujumbura to visit the Snake & Culture Museum; the Islam Culture Centre; City Hall; President's Office and the main attraction of the City: Lake Tanganyika. O/N: Safari Gate Hotel (HB). Day 2: Cultural Tour of Bujumbura- Rusizi National Park This morning, you will visit Rusizi Forest National Park, for a guided nature walk in this park of animals species. After lunch, you will visit the Explorers Memorial, a huge rock in the Suburbs of Bujumbura commemorating the meeting between explorers John Speke and Hanington, also visit a local general goods market, the craft centre and down-town Bujumbura. Overnight in Safari Gate Hotel (HB).Day 3: Kiganda Royal Grounds One of the sites is a beautiful park which is a historical sanctuary containing all details about signing the Treaty between Germans and King Mwezi Gisabo who was the traditional ruler during that colonial era. The other site is the royal inauguration grounds where the Kings Mutaga Mbikije,Mwezi Gisabo and many other ancient political kings were inaugurated. Touring this site is an incredible chance for one to enjoy the Burundian ancient royal walk on elegant, well kept royal grounds.In the afternoon ,drive to Gitega for an O/N at Tropitel Hotel Gitega(HB) Day 4: Gishora drum sanctuary-Gitega National Museum After breakfast you will drive to Gishora drum sanctuary and visit the Burundi National museum,visit Mushasha catholic village, ancient administrative offices during colonial time, before returning to your hotel for dinner and overnight. Overnight: Tropitel Hotel Gitega (HB) Day 5: Ruvubu National Park After breakfast you will drive to Ruvubu National Park, this park is believed to be the largest protected area in northern Burundi neighbours Nyungwe National Park in Rwanda. You will go for forest walks and hiking in this largest rainforest in Burundi, view spectacular sceneries before driving back to Gitega late in the afternoon. Overnight: Tropitel Hotel (HB). Day 6: Karera Waterfalls - Source of the River Nile After breakfast drive to Rutana to admire Karera waterfalls; later you will visit visit the Source of the River Nile at Rutovu, a not-so-small forest with a river stream that several researchers, including the BBC, have corroborated to be the Source of the River Nile, the longest river in Africa and second-longest in the world. Overnight: Safari Gate Hotel (HB). Day 7: Departure Transfer to the airport in time for your flight.
3D2N Burundi Cultural Tour Burundi in One Full day
The tour includes return transfers from/to Bujumbura international Â airport , accommodation on breakfast basis ,transport in a private 4WD vehicle Â ,entrance fees Â to Gishora drum sanctuary ,Gitega National Museum and English speaking guide services.This 3 day tour package in Burundi will offer you an opportunity to discover this country tourist attractions ranging from Lake Tanganyika,rivers,green landscapes,historical ,hills Â and above all happy Burundian smiles .Day 1 Arrival in Buujumbura ,pick up and transfer to your hotel -Safari GateÂ Meals included: Breakfast Day 2 Transfer to Gitega national museum-Gishora drum sanctuary to learn about the traditions and history of the kingdom of Burundi before colonization âGitega City Tour âthe colonial and traditional capital of Burundi -and overnight at Safari Gate Hotel Meals included: Breakfast Day 3 Airport transfer . Meals included :Breakfast End of your tour .
3D2N Burundi sightseeings tour Karera Waterfalls Source of Nile
Burundi is obviously one of the smallest countries in Africa, precisely located in East Africa but it has a lot of stunning places and attractions ranging from green landscapes, numerous rivers, lakes, including Lake Tanganyika being the worldâs deepest and largest fresh water lake. Les chutes de Karera or Karera waterfalls located in Rutana consist of four amazing falls.This sight can also be a combination with the source of Nile being all located in southern part of Burundi.Day 1 Arrival in Buujumbura ,pick up and transfer to your hotel -Safari Gate . Meals included: Breakfast Day 2 Early morning after breakfast visit Visit Source of Nile, KareraWaterfalls and Gitega National Museum before driving back to Bujumbura for overnight at Safari Gate Hotel. Meals included: Breakfast Day 3 Airport transfer . Meals included :Breakfast End of your tour .