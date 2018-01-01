Discovery 8- Day Tour to Explore Burundi

Day 1: Arrival in BujumburaTransfer to the hotel and check in at Safari Gate Hotel, dinner and overnight.Day 2: Half day tour in Bujumbura, Cultural Tour of Bujumbura Morning, you visit Rusizi national park where a possible boat tour in Rusizi river can let you explore closer the hippo, numerous birds and the joining point between Rusizi River and Lake Tanganyika; Belvedere Climb offering a nice view of Bujumbura city, Independence hero monument. Overnight at Safari Gate Hotel.Day 3: Source of Nile - Karera waterfalls - Gishora Drum SanctuaryAfter breakfast, you will take the direction to the Source of Nile, and then Karera waterfalls. En route, see the magnificent tea plantations and landscapes will make you carry your camera ready for pictures. After karera waterfalls, drive to Gitega, the second town and colonial capital of Burundi.In the afternoon, drummers will perform at Gishora Drum Sanctuary story of the Kingdom of Burundi. Overnight at Tropitel Hotel.Day 4: Ruvubu National ParkAfter breakfast, drive to Ruvubu National Park containing all that remains of the fauna of the Savannah's of Burundi. There is a possibility to see hippopotamus, buffalo, antelope. In the afternoon, drive to Kirundo. Overnight at Top Hill Residence.Day 5: Birding TourEarly morning, visit again Rwihinda Lake to see the birds of the Lake, and then by lunch time you will drive to Kayanza to allow a visit of Kibira National Park on the next day. Overnight at Kayanza Hotel.Day 6: Kibira National ParkWith an experienced park guide, you will discover inside the charm of this authentic rainforest. Here are hidden places still unexplored. This will be an opportunity to immerse yourself in the exceptional ecosystem this park offers: possibility to see chimpanzees, birds astonishing waterfalls and the sources of Burundi's some great rivers.In the afternoon, drive to Bujumbura and Overnight at Safari Gate HotelDay 7: Rumonge Fishing Village Drive to Rumonge and visit Rumonge fishermen village. In the afternoon there will be free time for beach relaxation. Overnight at Tanganyika Blue Bay Resort.Day 8: Kigwena National Reserve After breakfast, drive to Kigwena National Reserve for a walk in the forest to search for its flora and fauna which includes chimpanzees and monkeys including the owl faced monkeys and baboons. If we are lucky we may find them ! After the visit, drive back to Bujumbura for an afternoon beach relaxation and overnight at Safari Gate HotelDay 9: Airport Transfer - shopping souvenirs