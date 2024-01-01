Sveti Sedmochislenitsi Church

Set in a leafy garden, this church dedicated to Sts Cyril and Methodius and their five disciples was originally built as a mosque in 1528; it later became an arms depot and a prison, before being consecrated as a church in 1903. Inside, there's a gilded iconostasis with icons painted by Anton Mitov.
