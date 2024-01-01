A treasure trove for anyone interested in the history of technology, this low-key museum displays an intriguing (though not always well-labelled) collection covering subjects such as photography, radio and time measurement. Exhibits include atomic clocks, early movie cameras, mechanical pianos and a gleaming 1928 Ford Model A.
National Polytechnic Museum
Sofia
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.23 MILES
One of the symbols not just of Sofia but of Bulgaria itself, this massive, awe-inspiring church was built between 1882 and 1912 in memory of the 200,000…
1.14 MILES
Sveta Sofia is one of the capital's oldest churches, and gave the city its name. A subterranean museum houses an ancient necropolis, with 56 tombs and the…
4.26 MILES
Tiny 13th-century Boyana Church is included on Unesco’s World Heritage list and its 90 murals are among the very finest examples of Bulgarian medieval…
0.86 MILES
Housed in a former mosque built in 1496, this museum displays a wealth of Thracian, Roman and medieval artefacts. Highlights include a mosaic floor from…
0.78 MILES
Built in the 4th century AD, this tiny red-brick church is Sofia's oldest preserved building. The murals inside were painted between the 10th and 14th…
3.55 MILES
If you wondered where all those unwanted statues of Lenin ended up, you'll find some here, along with the red star from atop Sofia's Party House. There's…
0.7 MILES
The history of Sofia is presented on two floors of the magnificent former Turkish Mineral Baths, just behind the mosque. Exhibitions are divided…
0.73 MILES
This remarkable, partly covered excavation site, situated just above the Serdika metro station, displays the remains of the Roman city, Serdica, that once…
Nearby Sofia attractions
0.56 MILES
Sofia’s Moorish-style synagogue was designed by Austrian architect Friedrich Gruenanger, and was consecrated in 1909. Built to accommodate up to 1170…
0.63 MILES
This late 19th-century landmark bridge, flanked by four large lions, crosses the Vladaya River and connects the northern edge of the city centre with the…
0.65 MILES
Sofia’s only working mosque was built in 1576. It’s certainly an eye-catching edifice, and the red-brick minaret makes a convenient landmark. Visitors are…
0.68 MILES
Erected in 2001 on the site where a gigantic statue of Lenin once stood, this 24m-high monument was created as a new civic symbol for the city. The bronze…
5. Sveta Petka Samardzhiiska Church
0.7 MILES
This tiny church, located in the centre of the Serdika metro complex, was built during the early years of Ottoman rule (late 14th century), which explains…
0.7 MILES
The history of Sofia is presented on two floors of the magnificent former Turkish Mineral Baths, just behind the mosque. Exhibitions are divided…
0.71 MILES
Bulgarians queue here throughout the day to fill plastic bottles from the taps of around a dozen fountains, situated in the open air just next to the…
0.73 MILES
Completed in 1863, this magnificent domed church is one of the city’s major landmarks, and is noted for its rich, Byzantine-style murals. The church was…