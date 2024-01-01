Museum of Wine

Pirin Mountains

Learn the history and tools of Melnik's winemaking trade; ogle 400-plus bottles of wine; and work your way through a tasting menu at this fun museum attached to the Hotel Bulgari. Tour groups occasionally dominate the museum in summer, outside which time the opening hours can be erratic.

