Kordopulov House

Bulgaria's largest Revival-era building, this whitewashed and wooden mansion beams down from a cliff face at the eastern end of Melnik's main road. Dating to 1754, the four-storey mansion was formerly the home of a prestigious wine merchant family. Its naturally cool rooms steep visitors in luxurious period flavour, from floral stained-glass windows to Oriental-style fireplaces and a sauna. It's located at the top of a hill at the far eastern end of the town.

There are touches of intrigue, too, such as the secret cupboard that allowed the whole family to eavesdrop on wine-trading deals. After visiting the house, descend into its enormous underground wine cellar (tastings available), with 180m of labyrinthine passageways.