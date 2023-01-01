Peranginan Pantai Muara

Muara Beach Recreational Park is a popular weekend retreat. It's pretty, but like many beaches in Borneo, it's littered with driftwood and other flotsam that comes in with the tide. Quiet during the week, it has picnic tables and a children's playground. A plaque commemorates the nearby Australian amphibious landings of 10 June 1945. The beach lies just past Muara town, 27km from central BSB. Take bus 38 to Jln Pelempong, from where it is a 500m walk.