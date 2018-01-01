Full Day Around the Island of Ilha Grande and Its Beaches

Come and be enchanted with the most stunning and preserved beaches of Ilha Grande on this amazing boat trip. Explore the south coast, where the beaches are more preserved and sparsely populated, but with rich historical since the Colonial Age. You will spend from 40 to 60 minutes at each location.You will meet at the port, where the speedboat departs from the Vila do Abraao port at 9:30am. First stop is Caxadaco, a small beach 15 meters long, emerald green water, deserted and very hidden for those who are sailing. For adventure lovers, it is worth climbing on the rock and taking a photo with panoramic view to Lopes Mendes. The second beach visited is Parnaioca, a large beach that has at its end a river that empties into the beach, forming a small lagoon. A place that renews the energies. After meeting this formidable beach, you will know Aventureiro, the beach that has a coconut palm lying down and is one of the postcards of Ilha Grande. Next stop is Meros, a true natural aquarium. It is an ideal location for snorkeling where you can see and take photos with corals, fish, turtles and starfish. At the last stop you will meet Maguariquessaba, a very nice beach to relax, take the last dive and maybe see some turtles that are around the pier. Here you can also enjoy a beautiful sunset and have lunch. After this last stop, you will get back to Vila do Abraao Port.