Welcome to Ilha Grande & Vila do Abraão
Boats from the mainland arrive at Vila do Abraão, the island's biggest town. Abraão was just a sleepy fishing village until the mid-1990s, when Ilha Grande’s infamous penitentiary was destroyed and tourism on the island started in earnest. Over the years, a veritable thicket of pousadas (guesthouses), restaurants and bars has popped up, but this palm-studded beachfront town, with its tidy orange church, is still incredibly picturesque, and remains small by mainland Brazilian standards. Except for Abraão’s lone garbage truck, fire engine and police vehicle, cars are not allowed in town, so the only transport here is by foot or boat. The village comprises a few dirt roads, and everybody congregates down near the docks and beach at night. On weekends and during high season it can get a bit claustrophobic in Vila do Abraão, but you can easily escape the crowds by hiking a few steps out of town in any direction.
Half-Day Ilha Grande Schooner Tour
At 10:30am, depart aboard your schooner from the Vila do Abraão port after meeting at the nearby meeting point. Your first stop will be at Lagoa Azul (Blue Lagoon), one of the most famous, visited, and contemplated places of Ilha Grande for its beauty fascinating island formations. A snorkeling trip is a must in the turquoise and crystal clear waters. Next, stop at Freguesia do Santana, where the settlement of Ilha Grande began. See the Church of Santana, built in 1843 with whale oil and sand from the beach. From there, the schooner heads to the last stop at Japariz, a very quiet beach with calm waters. You will have time here for lunch (own expense).On each of these stops, you will have about 40-50 minutes to explore before boarding the schooner again. After enjoying this last stop, the schooner departs at 3pm for return to the Vila do Abraão Port.
Full-Day Ilha Grande Northern Coast Speedboat Tour
Begin your tour at about 10:30am from the Vila do Abraão port. Your first stop is at Lagoa Verde (Green Lagoon), where you can enjoy it's calm, transparent waters. It is one of the best places for snorkeling. After an hour, continue on to the Lagoa Azul (Blue Lagoon). This is one of the most visited places of Ilha Grande. Take a dip and snorkel some more in the turquoise, crystal clear waters here. Next stop is at Saco do Céu, where can explore for an hour, and enjoy a local lunch (not included). Your speedboat then heads to Praia do Amor (Love Beach), a small beach in Saco do Ceú full of legends and love stories. Visit the Caraminga Beach, a beautiful beach with a river behind, which allows at the end of the tour a fresh water bath to relax and recharge.Last, see Praia da Feiticeira (Sorceress Beach), a beach with calm waters surrounded by the Atlantic Forest. Your tour will end around 4pm with return to Vila do Abraão port. Each of your stops on the tour will last from 40 to 60 minutes.
Schooner Shuttle to Lopes Mendes from Vila do Abraao
Depart from Vila do Abraão at your selected time to discover the beaches of Lopes Mendes. After transportation in a convenient schooner shuttle, it is possible to see four beaches in one day. During your 40-minute ride, you will have a guide on board. At landing and boarding, you will visit Praia de Mangue.Praia de Pouso is a beautiful, quiet beach with a floating restaurant where you can enjoy food or drink (own expense). From there, take a 20-minute walk to Lopes Mendes, considered to be one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.Santo Antônio is a 20-minute trail from Mangue Beach. A small beach that lies between Pouso and Lopes Mendes, it has many rocks and a freshwater stream that ends at the beach. Make your own way to discover the many natural beauties in these beaches, and travel along the ecologic trails. At your agreed upon time, return back to Vila do Abraão on-board the schooner.The tour duration is 7.5 hours.
Angra dos Reis Island Hopping Speedboat Tour
Set sail on this 6-hour speedboat tour, where you will visit and explore the beautiful Angra dos Reis Islands. On this island adventure you’ll visit 5 unforgettable islands for 40 to 50 minutes each. The Island of Cataguás, which was chosen one of the most beautiful islands. Botinas Island, with its crystal clear waters full of marine life. The Praia do Dentista or Beach of the Dentist, famous for its incredible white sand, and the Island of Gipóia, home to the beautiful beaches of Piedade and Vitorino. Relax, swim, snorkel, and enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the islands of Angra dos Reis.
Secluded Beaches Tour of Ilha Grande Island by Speedboat
After arriving at the meeting point in Vila do Abraão at 10:30am, you will then travel in a shuttle to your speedboat. Along with your guide, you will explore the southeastern coast of Ilha Grande, with its sparsely populated, preserved nature, and transparent waters. This is the only boat tour that takes you directly to Lopes Mendes, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world and the second most beautiful in Brazil, according to TripAdvisor. In addition, it is the only route that leads to Dois Rios (Two Rivers), a semi-desert beach. Dois Rios is named after the two rivers that occupy its pace. It is worth a visit at the Cárcere Museum, that has the record and the memory of the extinct Presidio Cândido Mendes. This tour is unique, with two more stops to beautiful places: Jorge Grego Island and Caxadaço Beach. At the end, you will return to the same starting point, around 4pm.
Full Day Around the Island of Ilha Grande and Its Beaches
Come and be enchanted with the most stunning and preserved beaches of Ilha Grande on this amazing boat trip. Explore the south coast, where the beaches are more preserved and sparsely populated, but with rich historical since the Colonial Age. You will spend from 40 to 60 minutes at each location.You will meet at the port, where the speedboat departs from the Vila do Abraao port at 9:30am. First stop is Caxadaco, a small beach 15 meters long, emerald green water, deserted and very hidden for those who are sailing. For adventure lovers, it is worth climbing on the rock and taking a photo with panoramic view to Lopes Mendes. The second beach visited is Parnaioca, a large beach that has at its end a river that empties into the beach, forming a small lagoon. A place that renews the energies. After meeting this formidable beach, you will know Aventureiro, the beach that has a coconut palm lying down and is one of the postcards of Ilha Grande. Next stop is Meros, a true natural aquarium. It is an ideal location for snorkeling where you can see and take photos with corals, fish, turtles and starfish. At the last stop you will meet Maguariquessaba, a very nice beach to relax, take the last dive and maybe see some turtles that are around the pier. Here you can also enjoy a beautiful sunset and have lunch. After this last stop, you will get back to Vila do Abraao Port.