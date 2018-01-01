Welcome to São Luís
São Luís sits at the northwest corner of the 50km-long Ilha de São Luís, which is separated from the mainland only by narrow channels. The city itself is divided by the Rio Anil. South of the Anil, the centro histórico’s street grid rambles up and down over hilly terrain, with its heart in the lower area known as Praia Grande. North of the Anil are modern suburbs, as well as the city’s beaches that stretch along the island’s north coast. The bus station is 9km southeast of the center and the airport 3km further southeast.
The widely available Roteiro e Mapa Turístico São Luís is an excellent map and information guide to the historic center, but be forewarned: many street names will not match the (rare) street signs – it seems each new mayor likes to rename the streets to their liking.
