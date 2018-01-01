Welcome to Praia da Pipa

Pipa is one of Brazil’s magical destinations: pristine beaches backed by tall cliffs, dreamy lagoons, decent surfing, dolphin- and turtle-filled waters, a great selection of pousadas, hostels, global restaurants and good nightlife. It was just another small, roadless fishing village when discovered by surfers in the 1970s; today Pipa rivals Jericoacoara (Ceará) as the Northeast’s hippest beach town, and attracts partiers from Natal, João Pessoa, Recife and beyond at holidays and weekends, and a slew of international travelers year-round. Its laid-back, ecological and independent-traveler vibe still reigns and, with luck, Pipa may be just too small for that to change, despite the ranks of umbrella'ed tables along the main beaches catering to van loads of day-trippers from Natal.

Pipa is small but it can be a little hard to get your bearings on arrival. The main, central beach faces north. At its east end the coastline curves southeast to Praia do Amor. To its west, Baía dos Golfinhos and then Praia do Madeiro curve northwest. The narrow main street, Av Baía dos Golfinhos, runs about 2km through town parallel to the main beach and Praia do Amor, with small streets and lanes running off it down to the beach or uphill inland. The inland streets in central Pipa are, from west to east, Céu, Bem-Te-Vis, Gameleira, Mata and Albacora (with Arara branching off Albacora). Full-size public buses and tour vans stop at the west end of Av Baía dos Golfinhos; public minibuses and microbuses terminate on Av Baía dos Golfinhos near the southeast edge of town.

