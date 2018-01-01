City Tour of Olinda Including Instituto Ricardo Brennand

The tour will start with a pickup from your hotel at 10am. We will go past the coastal road of Boa Viagem and PIna to Olinda, passing by Beberibe, Capiberibe river and Marco Zero. We'll be arriving in Alto da Sé Square where we'll visit 3 churches and go up on the view point to take panoramic pictures of Olinda. You'll have 45 minutes of free time to buy souvenirs, local crafts, foods and drinks, if you wish.After, we'll go down the hill of Misericórdia Church trough the narrow streets of Olinda with coloufull houses , we arrive in Mercado da Ribeira, and old slave market, here you can find the Olinda Dolls of the Carnival. After we will go to São Bento Church and finally take you to the Ricardo Brennand Museum. This is one of the best museums in Brazil where you can learn about our colonization time when the Dutch army took over Recife and Olinda. Join us on this unforgettable tour that rides in style with comfort, safety and punctuality.