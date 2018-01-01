Welcome to Olinda
Olinda was the original capital of Pernambuco, founded in 1535. Sacked and burnt, including all its Catholic churches, by the Calvinist Dutch in 1631, it was rebuilt; but it finally lost its ascendancy when Recife’s merchants eclipsed Olinda’s sugar barons in a bloody 18th-century feud called the Guerra dos Mascates. Although many Olinda buildings were originally constructed in the 16th century, most of what you see today dates from the 18th century and after. The whole picturesque historic center was declared a Unesco World Heritage site in 1982.
City Tour of Olinda Including Instituto Ricardo Brennand
The tour will start with a pickup from your hotel at 10am. We will go past the coastal road of Boa Viagem and PIna to Olinda, passing by Beberibe, Capiberibe river and Marco Zero. We'll be arriving in Alto da Sé Square where we'll visit 3 churches and go up on the view point to take panoramic pictures of Olinda. You'll have 45 minutes of free time to buy souvenirs, local crafts, foods and drinks, if you wish.After, we'll go down the hill of Misericórdia Church trough the narrow streets of Olinda with coloufull houses , we arrive in Mercado da Ribeira, and old slave market, here you can find the Olinda Dolls of the Carnival. After we will go to São Bento Church and finally take you to the Ricardo Brennand Museum. This is one of the best museums in Brazil where you can learn about our colonization time when the Dutch army took over Recife and Olinda. Join us on this unforgettable tour that rides in style with comfort, safety and punctuality.
Olinda Evening and Culinary Tour from Recife
Founded in the 16th century by the Portuguese, Olinda's history is linked to the sugar-cane industry. Rebuilt after being looted by the Dutch, its basic urban fabric dates from the 18th century. The harmonious balance between the buildings, gardens, 20 Baroque churches, convents and numerous small passos (chapels) all contribute to Olinda’s particular charm. You'll visit the historic part of Olinda and enjoy a wonderful meal in a well known restaurant with a special menu that you can choose from five types of dishes, a three meal dinner including up to 3 drinks (non-alcoholic). After dinner we'll have a stop at Alto da Sé to take some photos and to shop for souvenirs for 40 minutes. There you can see Alto da Sé Church, Mirante of Olinda, Igreja da Misericórdia and Museu das Artes Sacras. At the end of the tour we'll head back to your hotel. Come and enjoy a wonderful night with good food in Olinda.
Small-Group City Tour of Recife
Begin your tour with a pickup from your hotel at approximately 10:00am. From there, board the awaiting vehicle and begin your journey. Drive past the coastal road of Boa Viagem and Pina to Olinda and arrive in your first stop, the Park of Statues. Observe the park, composed of 90 statues, created by Francisco Brennand. Afterwards, make your way to Casa da Cultura where you will be given 40 minutes to stroll the streets and do some shopping. Next will be your third destination, Marco Zero Square. There, you will be given another 45 minutes of free time to buy souvenirs, local crafts, food, and drinks. Once you have finished here, follow your guide, as they lead you on a walk through the old city on Bom Jesus Street, with stops in the local museums if you choose so. Travel to Forte do Brum before heading to your final stop, Guararapes Mount, where the battle of Guararapes took place. Conclude the tour with a return transfer back to your accommodations.
Departure Transfer from Olinda to Recife Airport
Your driver will be waiting for you at your hotel in Olinda with a sign which will have your name in it. Enjoy this transfer from your hotel in Olinda to the International Airport of Recife or all hotels on the Harbor of Boa Viagem, Pina and Piedade. This service uses transportation of a double air-conditioned vehicle which has a TV, DVD, and Wi-Fi. We'll offer you safety, punctuality and comfort. You should enjoy your vacation so get off to a great start with us. Start your trip the way you deserve it and don't forget to book your arrival transfer too (if applicable)!
Olinda Walking Tour: Explore Brazilian Art and Culture
This unconventional walking tour will lead you through the streets of Olinda with the unique perspective of the arts. Your guide will take you to visit two local artists, including craftsmen, musicians, and religious representatives of Afro-Brazilian origins. During the walking tour, you will explore the cultural corridors of the city, located in the surroundings of Olinda Historic Centre, as well as the districts of Guadalupe, Bonsucesso, Varadouro and Amaro Branco. Visit the mansions and historic buildings that give Olinda the title of a UNESCO World Heritage City. The tour shows you the daily life of Olinda locals as you walk the city streets, enabling a cultural exchange between tourists and residents. Understand why the city is considered a symbol of popular culture, with its cultural diversity and the spontaneity of its people and its artists. Olinda is considered the first Brazilian capital of culture, and the center of the famous Carnival celebration. Tour revenue is invested in supporting local partners and funding local programs, such as agro-ecological projects.
Recife and Olinda - PE
The only 120 km, opens up the beautiful town of Olinda, heritage of humanity, where we willcover its beautiful beaches and visit Alto da Sé, with its historical monuments (churches andmuseums) dating from the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. We will hit the road to Recife,known as the Venice of Brazil, crossed by Capibaribe and Beberibe rivers. We will pass by 13de Maio Park, the Government Palace, Santa Isabel Theater, House of Culture and the seafrontof the famous Boa Viagem Beach.Note: This does not include meal, or entries in churches and / or museums.Attention: For the determination of federal highway police, it is mandatory to carry identitydocuments at all interstate trips. If you are not carrying a photo ID, your shipment will not beallowed on the ride and your ticket will not be refundable.