North Coast and Chapada Diamantina 7 days discovery tour

7 days Salvador with North Coast & Chapada DiamantinaDay 1: Pick up at the airport and transfer to the Hotel Pousada Rancho Fundo Overnight at Pousada Rancho FundoDay 2: You can choos between a city tour of Salvador or get to know the beautiful beaches on the north coast. Overnight at Pousada Rancho FundoDay 3: Transfer from the Pousada to the bus station in Salvador, here you teke the bus to Lencois ( 07:00 clock - 13:30 clock ) Once you arrive in Lençois the pousada will pick you up at the bus station.. After the a long journey you can walk to the nearby natural water slide Ribeirão do Meio on the 3 km long trail an English or German speaking guide accompanies you. Here you can enjoy your first swim in the Chapada Diamantina . Overnight at Pousada Canto no BosqueDay 4: Today you get a wonderful impression of the Chapada Diamantina . At 8:30 we drive you to a waterfall called Posso do Diabo . and after that we take you to the 800 -meter-long cave Lapa Doce . From there it goes to a crystal clear lake Pratinha where you can swim and if you want to rent snorkeling equipment . About 5 a clock you go to the Sunset on the Table Mountain Pai Ignacio . (Lunch is included) Overnight at Pousada Canto no BosqueDay 5: On this day we drive you first to the old Remanso where the sklaves hided them. From there it goes by boat app. 1 ½ hours through a beautiful marshland . Arriving there we walk 20 minutes to get to the river Roncador. You can swim In purged water pools with small slides and waterfalls. In the afternoon it goes the same way back to Lençóis . (Lunch included ) Overnight at Pousada Canto no Bosque Day 6: On the last day of your stay you will get to know the river Rio Lençois acquainted with his flushed pool where you can take your last bath . From there it goes into a nearby sand cave , from which one has a magnificent view of the city . At 13:15 clock , it time to say goodbye and head back to Salvador . Alternatively : city tour get to know more from the former diamond -mining town. Transfer back to Salvador by bus. Pick up at the bus station and drive to the Hotel Pousada Rancho Fundo where you will stay overnight. Day 7: Transfer to the airport .