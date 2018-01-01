Welcome to Lençóis
Full Day Cave Tour from Lençóis
You will leave Lençóis after breakfast, around 8:30-9am, and head by car to the Mucugezinho River first. After a short 10-minute walk, you'll end up at the Devil's Pool. Feel free to dive in; you can also go rappelling or zip-lining in the surrounding area.After some time there, you'll head out to the Pai Inácio Mountain, which is 1,200 meters above sea level (3,900 feet). A 20-minute hike in and you'll have a breathtaking view of the Chapada Diamantina.After absorbing the beauty of the landscape, you'll head off to the Pratinha Cave. Inside is a lake of crystal-clear water with tiny sea shells throughout; this creates a surprising oasis of natural beauty. While here, you can go snorkeling (not included) into the cave with flippers and a flashlight.Next, you'll visit the Blue Cave; similar to Pratinha. This is a natural water formation inside a cave. However, its name is derived from the natural phenomenon when the sun hits the water. Around 2pm, the sun enters the room from the top of the cave, and turns the clear water an unforgettable blue color. Please note: swimming is not permitted here.Next, you'll proceed to Lapa Doce Cave. This is a huge limestone cave with scores of stalactites and stalagmites. You'll explore the cave for about 800 meters (1/2 mile) or so. After that, it's time to call it a day and head back to Lençóis.
Full-Day Tour of Encantado and Blue Pool
Following a morning pickup at your hotel in Lençóis, meet your guide and take a seat in your vehicle. At approximately 9am, head out of the city on the 2-hour journey to the Encantado Pool to begin your 8-hour tour. On arrival, trek down the 260-foot (80-meter) path to the subterranean pool and marvel at the shimmering aquamarine waters below. If you visit between the months of April and September— between 10:30am and 12:30pm (depending on the month) — watch as a ray of sunlight penetrates the cave and illuminates the pool. Continue on to the Blue Pool, where sunlight illuminates the pool all afternoon long. Capture the scenery on camera and perhaps relax with a swim, then return in comfort to your Lençóis hotel in the early evening.
Day Trip to Fumaça Waterfall
The tour will start in Lençóis from your hotel. The group will set off after breakfast at about 8:30 or 9:00am for Capão Valley where you will begin the 6km (3.75 mile) hike to the top of Fumaça Waterfall. It is considered the highest waterfall in Brazil with a free fall of 360 meters (1170 feet). At certain times of the year, when there is not much water, the water falls but does not reach the ground because the strong winds blow it back up. Hence the name “Fumaça”, which in Portuguese means smoke. There are also beautiful rainbows to be seen. On the way back, you will have a wonderful view of “Morrão” mountain. After this we will go to Riachinho Waterfall where it is possible to go for a swim and get your energy back after the nice walk. Afterwards, it'll be time to head back to Lençóis for the end of the tour.
Serrano River Hike Tour from Lencois
At around 8:30am, you will depart on a easy level hike of about 3 miles (4 kilometers) round-trip to a place called Serrano on the Lencois River with your personal guide. This is considered the to be the local people’s hangout. The areas you will visit along the river today are distinct. You will find areas covered in conglomerate rock which has been polished over millions of years. Along the route, you will also find several natural pools where you can swim and get a hydro massage by the flow of water. Notice the waters in its natural course going down underneath the rocks, reappears, heads underground and up again to the surface.Next, make your way to the sandstone rooms. Long ago it was possible to see many different colors of sand, but nowadays you will see white, purple and black colors. After hiking through the labyrinth of sandstone, you will head to the Little Waterfall known by the locals as Cachoeirinha. Here, you may enjoy bathing in the water and under the waterfall and get energized for your climb up the mountain to Primavera Waterfall. This waterfall is much stronger and the natural massage you can enjoy is definitely worthwhile. Finally, you will go to the lookout point where you can get a great view of the hills and the valleys and of course of Lencois. After some time here to enjoy the views, you will begin your return trek to Lencois at 12:00pm which will take about 4 hours.Please note: Lunch will be in a typical restaurant, with a variety of typical foods including meats and salads served buffet-style. Drinks are not included.
North Coast and Chapada Diamantina 7 days discovery tour
7 days Salvador with North Coast & Chapada DiamantinaDay 1: Pick up at the airport and transfer to the Hotel Pousada Rancho Fundo Overnight at Pousada Rancho FundoDay 2: You can choos between a city tour of Salvador or get to know the beautiful beaches on the north coast. Overnight at Pousada Rancho FundoDay 3: Transfer from the Pousada to the bus station in Salvador, here you teke the bus to Lencois ( 07:00 clock - 13:30 clock ) Once you arrive in Lençois the pousada will pick you up at the bus station.. After the a long journey you can walk to the nearby natural water slide Ribeirão do Meio on the 3 km long trail an English or German speaking guide accompanies you. Here you can enjoy your first swim in the Chapada Diamantina . Overnight at Pousada Canto no BosqueDay 4: Today you get a wonderful impression of the Chapada Diamantina . At 8:30 we drive you to a waterfall called Posso do Diabo . and after that we take you to the 800 -meter-long cave Lapa Doce . From there it goes to a crystal clear lake Pratinha where you can swim and if you want to rent snorkeling equipment . About 5 a clock you go to the Sunset on the Table Mountain Pai Ignacio . (Lunch is included) Overnight at Pousada Canto no BosqueDay 5: On this day we drive you first to the old Remanso where the sklaves hided them. From there it goes by boat app. 1 ½ hours through a beautiful marshland . Arriving there we walk 20 minutes to get to the river Roncador. You can swim In purged water pools with small slides and waterfalls. In the afternoon it goes the same way back to Lençóis . (Lunch included ) Overnight at Pousada Canto no Bosque Day 6: On the last day of your stay you will get to know the river Rio Lençois acquainted with his flushed pool where you can take your last bath . From there it goes into a nearby sand cave , from which one has a magnificent view of the city . At 13:15 clock , it time to say goodbye and head back to Salvador . Alternatively : city tour get to know more from the former diamond -mining town. Transfer back to Salvador by bus. Pick up at the bus station and drive to the Hotel Pousada Rancho Fundo where you will stay overnight. Day 7: Transfer to the airport .