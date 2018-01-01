Welcome to João Pessoa
Shuttle Between João Pessoa Airport and Hotels
The best and fastest way to get to your destination, 24 hours a day and 7 days in the week. Leave all the work to the staff that will meet you in the airport or at your hotel, and just relax on your comfortable transportation. Just give all the information regarding your hotel or flight company and your English speaking staff will greet you in the right place and take care of you during transfer.
Charms of South Coast's Beaches
Discover the charms of Coast of Conde and Barra de Gramame, where Gramame River andAtlantic Ocean come together to welcome us and enjoy a lush landscape. Enjoy welcoming aspecial friend: Robocop. The tour continues to the beach 'Carapibus' known for its warmwaters and tranquil place to enjoy a bath in the ocean admiring the colored sand cliffs.Note: This does not include meal. 2 - For access to the beaches you can eventually have ups anddowns steeps on foot.The most important in this tour is feel more close to the amazing landscape. Your're our guest to enjoy of this fantastic tour!
Cabaceiras: Brazilian Northeast Hollywood
Exit towards Paraiba’s Cariri to visit Cabaceiras, known as "Roliude Nordestina" for havingbeen the scene of such films as "O Auto da Compadecida" and "Romance" (directed by GuelArraes), with its preserved houses from the end of the nineteenth century. Soon after, we will gofor lunch at Pai Mateus’ Ranch where will have the opportunity to taste the traditional goat inthe hole (bode no buraco) - (optional). After a short rest, visit the Wool Sack and Lajedo do PaiMateus, with its exotic formations, and mystical paintings. A unique place! They are spectacularrock formations as the Stone of the Helmet. Prepare for a breathtaking sunset.NOTE: - This does not include meal.
Way of the Mills
Discover new sights toward Brejo. Arriving in the city of Areia, the smoke you see in thedistance, accompanied by the sweet smell of boiling sugar cane juice, is a sign that the boilers ofthe old patriarchs are working. Even after several years running, the mills of that region havenot lost their charm and air of grandeur, since it still preserves the homemade brown sugar,molasses and rum. It is situated in the Borborema Mountain, birthplace of the painter PedroAmérico, author of the famous "Grito do Ipiranga." The city's architecture is notable for thecareful record of their history and in 2005, the National Historical and Artistic PatrimonyInstitute (Iphan) approved the registration of the historical, urban and landscape complex of thecity. We will visit the museum House of José Americo, Rapadura Museum, regional Museum ofAreia and Minerva Theatre - the first theater of Paraíba. We will also visit Triunfo Mill that hasa liquor manufacturing on industrial scale and the next destination is the City of Alagoa Grande,homeland of Jackson do Pandeiro, where we visit the main sights and Volúpia Mill, where wewill taste and learn the whole process of making rum.NOTE: The mills visitations are passive to changes according to season. 2 - Does not includemeal.
Mystery and History of Paraiba
Towards the history and mysteries of Paraíba, we begin by Inga to visit the mysteriousItacoatiara, world’s largest stone of its kind with enigmatic inscriptions, so far not deciphered.We will visit the museum with the bones of prehistoric animals like the giant sloth. On thesequence, the city of Campina Grande, the land of Greatest Saint John’s feast of the world andwhere the already coloured cotton blooms! Passing by the Old Dam, the monument to Jacksondo Pandeiro and Luiz Gonzaga, the People's Park, crafts and more. Our next stop will be the cityof Pocinhos known to have a rock with a length of approximately 3 km where a deliciousregional food that has as the main dish the capoeira chicken created in the vicinity of therestaurant and a delicious coconut candy (cocada) made in time (optional) awaits us in StonesPark, built by the retired Gondim Martim Cabral, who was known locally as "Professor Sparrowof Paraiba" and received the title because his inventions are reminiscent from the Flintstonescartoon, Bedrock.Note: Cities visitation may not happen exactly in the same order above. 2 - Does not includefood or entries/ tickets.
By Night
Parahyba yes sir! It is a scenic drive through the roots of the northeastern songbook. It takes you on a journey to glean the essence of revelry popular culture through music, humor, theater,dance and folklore, a strong interaction of harmony, light and colors. A sight to see, listen,dance, sing and be enchanted.NOTE: This does not include meal.