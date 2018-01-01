Way of the Mills

Discover new sights toward Brejo. Arriving in the city of Areia, the smoke you see in thedistance, accompanied by the sweet smell of boiling sugar cane juice, is a sign that the boilers ofthe old patriarchs are working. Even after several years running, the mills of that region havenot lost their charm and air of grandeur, since it still preserves the homemade brown sugar,molasses and rum. It is situated in the Borborema Mountain, birthplace of the painter PedroAmérico, author of the famous "Grito do Ipiranga." The city's architecture is notable for thecareful record of their history and in 2005, the National Historical and Artistic PatrimonyInstitute (Iphan) approved the registration of the historical, urban and landscape complex of thecity. We will visit the museum House of José Americo, Rapadura Museum, regional Museum ofAreia and Minerva Theatre - the first theater of Paraíba. We will also visit Triunfo Mill that hasa liquor manufacturing on industrial scale and the next destination is the City of Alagoa Grande,homeland of Jackson do Pandeiro, where we visit the main sights and Volúpia Mill, where wewill taste and learn the whole process of making rum.NOTE: The mills visitations are passive to changes according to season. 2 - Does not includemeal.