Bosque Rodrigues Alves

Belém

Bosque Rodrigues Alves' aging but well-maintained animal enclosures (which harbor tapir, bird, feline and primate species) and wide, tree-shaded paths are especially nice for families, with huge, curious structures including a castle and replica grotto. From the center, take any ‘Alm Borroso’ bus, and get off when you see the park’s long yellow exterior wall.

  • Mercado Ver-o-Peso

    Mercado Ver-o-Peso

    3.57 MILES

    The name of this waterfront market, with its iconic four-turreted structure at its southwestern end, comes from colonial times, when the Portuguese would…

  • Estação das Docas

    Estação das Docas

    3.31 MILES

    An ambitious renovation project converted three down-at-heel riverfront warehouses into a popular gathering spot, with restaurants, bars, shops and even…

  • Basílica Santuario de Nazaré

    Basílica Santuario de Nazaré

    2.3 MILES

    Rather humdrum from the outside, the Basílica Santuario de Nazaré has a truly spectacular interior. Sink into a cushioned pew and admire the soaring…

  • Palácio Antonio Lemos & MABE

    Palácio Antonio Lemos & MABE

    3.65 MILES

    This rubber-boom palace served as city hall in the late 1800s, and its 2nd floor now houses the Museu de Arte de Belém. The museum has gorgeous wood…

  • Museo do Círio

    Museo do Círio

    3.72 MILES

    The many idiosyncrasies of Belém’s famous religious festival, the Círio de Nazaré, are explained in this handsome museum, from the discovery of a tiny…

  • Teatro da Paz

    Teatro da Paz

    3.04 MILES

    Overlooking Praça da República, the Teatro da Paz is one of Belém’s finest buildings. Completed in 1874 and built in the neoclassical style, the…

  • Forte do Presépio

    Forte do Presépio

    3.79 MILES

    The city of Belém was founded in 1616 with the construction of this imposing fort, which was intended to protect Portuguese interests upriver from…

  • Catedral da Sé

    Catedral da Sé

    3.81 MILES

    After years of slow, sad decline, Belém’s historic cathedral is once again radiant, thanks to a major renovation. The exterior gleams a brilliant white,…

