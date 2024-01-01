Bosque Rodrigues Alves' aging but well-maintained animal enclosures (which harbor tapir, bird, feline and primate species) and wide, tree-shaded paths are especially nice for families, with huge, curious structures including a castle and replica grotto. From the center, take any ‘Alm Borroso’ bus, and get off when you see the park’s long yellow exterior wall.
