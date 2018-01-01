Welcome to Ponta Porã

It’s a strange feeling to cross a street and change countries, but you can do just that in Ponta Porã, a bustling little border town divided from the Paraguayan town of Pedro Juan Caballero by Av Internacional. The beer changes from Skol to Pilsen, you see flasks of tereré (iced maté) and prices on electronics are slashed – other than that, it’s hard to even notice there is a border here (Portunhol vernacular is rampant). There are only two reasons to come: because you are a member of the hordes of Brazilian bargain hunters, or because you are crossing the border to Paraguay. Extra caution is a good idea at night.

Avenida Internacional is lined with a plethora of restaurants. If you must stay the night, Hotel Barcelona is centrally located, with big rooms (aged furniture free of charge) that could use better maintenance and a nice pool. Hotel Internacional is also central but its rooms are cheaper and fan-cooled.

The bus station is 4km out of town. A local bus (R$3) runs between the main bus station and the central local bus station every 45 minutes until 10pm.

For Foz do Iguaçu, take a bus from the station on Alberdi in Pedro Juan Caballero (Paraguay) to Ciudad del Este (six hours, three daily), just across the border from Foz. You don’t need a Paraguayan visa to transit through Paraguay on your way to Foz do Iguaçu, but you do need an entry stamp.

