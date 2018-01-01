Welcome to Ponta Porã

It’s a strange feeling to cross a street and change countries, but you can do just that in Ponta Porã, a bustling little border town divided from the Paraguayan town of Pedro Juan Caballero by Av Internacional. The beer changes from Skol to Pilsen, you see flasks of tereré (iced maté) and prices on electronics are slashed – other than that, it’s hard to even notice there is a border here (Portunhol vernacular is rampant). There are only two reasons to come: because you are a member of the hordes of Brazilian bargain hunters, or because you are crossing the border to Paraguay. Extra caution is a good idea at night.

Read More