Welcome to Ponta Porã
Avenida Internacional is lined with a plethora of restaurants. If you must stay the night, Hotel Barcelona is centrally located, with big rooms (aged furniture free of charge) that could use better maintenance and a nice pool. Hotel Internacional is also central but its rooms are cheaper and fan-cooled.
The bus station is 4km out of town. A local bus (R$3) runs between the main bus station and the central local bus station every 45 minutes until 10pm.
For Foz do Iguaçu, take a bus from the station on Alberdi in Pedro Juan Caballero (Paraguay) to Ciudad del Este (six hours, three daily), just across the border from Foz. You don’t need a Paraguayan visa to transit through Paraguay on your way to Foz do Iguaçu, but you do need an entry stamp.
